ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Adhikari Hands Over Aid, Jobs To Families Of 11 Workers Killed In Sikkim Tunnel Collapse

Jalpaiguri: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday handed over financial assistance to the families of the 11 migrant workers killed in the recent tunnel collapse in Sikkim's Namchi and announced jobs for members of nine families.

Speaking to reporters here after meeting the families at the district magistrate's office in Jalpaiguri, Adhikari said each of the 11 affected families will get a total ex gratia of Rs 21 lakh.

"Today we have extended financial assistance to all the families of the deceased workers. Members of nine families will be given government jobs. Seven of them have been appointed as home guards, and two will be recruited as civic volunteers. We stand firmly with these families in their hour of grief," Adhikari said.

He added that the gesture stems from a sense of humanity and responsibility. "They went to Sikkim for the hazardous work because there are no jobs available in Bengal. We will provide employment. A total of Rs 21 lakh is being provided through funds from the Sikkim government, the West Bengal government, and the Prime Minister's relief fund," he said.