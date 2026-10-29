ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Adhikari Directs Secretaries To Visit Delhi Every Month To Expedite Stalled Central Projects

Kolkata: To expedite stalled Central government projects in West Bengal, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday directed secretaries of the relevant departments to travel to Delhi at least once a month, and if needed, twice, to meet senior officials of the concerned ministries.

Sources in the state administration said the implementation of several Central projects is facing various hurdles. In some instances, the allocation of funds is stalled, while in others, progress is hindered by complications in the approval process or administrative red tape.

A section of the administration believes that simply complaining to the Central government will not solve these issues. Rather, enhancing coordination between the two governments is essential to expedite the projects. Hence, the latest directive aims to increase direct engagement with the Central ministries.

Under these directives, secretaries of departments directly involved with Central projects must travel regularly to Delhi to hold in-person meetings with the secretaries and senior officials of the respective Central ministries to review the progress of the projects.

They must engage in detailed discussions regarding the specific stages where projects are stalled, the reasons for delays in approvals, issues concerning fund allocation, and strategies to swiftly resolve these roadblocks.

A senior administrative official said neither the implementation of Central projects nor administrative tasks involving central agencies can move forward without effective Centre-state coordination. "It is not enough to merely send letters or e-mails. Officials must engage proactively, hold regular meetings with their counterparts, and take decisive steps to resolve outstanding issues," he said.

Administrative circles believe that there has been a long-standing friction between the Centre and the state regarding various projects. Differences of opinion between the two sides — concerning fund allocation, approvals, and the fulfilment of project conditions — have surfaced on multiple occasions.

The state alleges that delays from the Centre in providing funds or necessary approvals are hindering the progress of several projects. On the other hand, fulfilling specific rules and conditions is crucial when it comes to Central projects. In such a scenario, direct, in-person meetings can make it easier to pinpoint specific problem areas and identify potential solutions.