Bengal CM Adhikari Directs Police To Seize Illegal Electronic Gadgets From Jails
He visited Presidency Correctional Home, where several electronic gadgets, including an iPhone and a router, were seized from American Centre attack convict Aftab Ansari's cell.
Published : September 1, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Kolkata: In a stern warning to dismantle the criminal dens operating within the prisons, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday directed the director general of correctional services to seize all illegal electronic gadgets from every jail and continue such operations.
Adhikari paid a visit to Presidency Correctional Home, where several electronic gadgets, including an iPhone and a router, were seized from the cell of American Centre attack convict Aftab Ansari.
Adhikari conducted a surprise visit to assess the overall situation in the prison, inspected the cell of Rishi Aurobindo, and performed Aarti at a temple located within the premises.
He also interacted with inmates and held a meeting with officials from the correctional services department, where he declared that no form of illegal activity or wrongdoing within the correctional home would be tolerated.
Venting his ire against the collusion between certain prison officials and miscreants, he said, "A vast number of mobile phones, including smartphones, are being used in Presidency Jail. A major nexus had formed between prison authorities and notorious criminals."
"Criminals from across the state are operating their networks even from within the jails. I want to warn the authorities of all correctional homes and jails in the state, as well as those supplying these phones and other devices to the inmates, that the use of these items is banned in West Bengal effective from 2 pm today (Tuesday)," he said.
Prison authorities have already lodged a complaint against Aftab at the Hastings Police Station. According to experts, the militant had established a command-and-control system and a secure communication channel from inside the jail using devices like routers and VPNs.
This allowed him to communicate effortlessly with the outside world, making it nearly impossible for law enforcement agencies to monitor the internal communications. Questions are being raised about how a notorious terrorist could access "five-star" facilities within the high-security confines of a prison.
While the police are most concerned about whether a new conspiracy was being hatched from within the prison, the Chief Minister has sought a detailed report on the entire incident from the DG, Correctional Services.
Also Read