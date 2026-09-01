ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Adhikari Directs Police To Seize Illegal Electronic Gadgets From Jails

Kolkata: In a stern warning to dismantle the criminal dens operating within the prisons, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday directed the director general of correctional services to seize all illegal electronic gadgets from every jail and continue such operations.

Adhikari paid a visit to Presidency Correctional Home, where several electronic gadgets, including an iPhone and a router, were seized from the cell of American Centre attack convict Aftab Ansari.

Adhikari conducted a surprise visit to assess the overall situation in the prison, inspected the cell of Rishi Aurobindo, and performed Aarti at a temple located within the premises.

He also interacted with inmates and held a meeting with officials from the correctional services department, where he declared that no form of illegal activity or wrongdoing within the correctional home would be tolerated.

Venting his ire against the collusion between certain prison officials and miscreants, he said, "A vast number of mobile phones, including smartphones, are being used in Presidency Jail. A major nexus had formed between prison authorities and notorious criminals."