ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Adhikari Announces Allocation Of Rs 1,200 Crore For Ghatal Master Plan

Ghatal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore to implement the Ghatal Master Plan aimed at flood prevention in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.

"We are allocating Rs 1,200 crore for the Ghatal Master Plan in the current financial year. The Central government will provide 50% of this amount, and the state will bear the rest," said during his address at an event in Birsingha village on the 207th birth anniversary of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar — a 19th-century educator and social reformer.

"We will receive some funds from the Disaster Management Department to acquire land for the project. We have told the local MLAs that the work on the plan must be completed quickly," he added.

Adhikari assured that work on the master plan would proceed on a war footing immediately after Durga Puja and has set a deadline to complete the work by June 2027, before the onset of the monsoon.

Noting that Bengal has slipped to the 31st position in the country's education system, he blames the flawed policies of the Trinamool Congress government.

He further said that Bengal's rank is high in terms of child marriage, as there are approximately 60,000 instances in the state where girls became mothers during adolescence — with 13,000 cases in Murshidabad and 9,000 in South 24 Parganas.