Bengal CM Adhikari Announces Allocation Of Rs 1,200 Crore For Ghatal Master Plan
He said the Centre will provide 50% of the funds, and the state will bear the rest. A deadline of June 2027 has been set.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Ghatal: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday announced an allocation of Rs 1,200 crore to implement the Ghatal Master Plan aimed at flood prevention in the Paschim Medinipur district of West Bengal.
"We are allocating Rs 1,200 crore for the Ghatal Master Plan in the current financial year. The Central government will provide 50% of this amount, and the state will bear the rest," said during his address at an event in Birsingha village on the 207th birth anniversary of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar — a 19th-century educator and social reformer.
"We will receive some funds from the Disaster Management Department to acquire land for the project. We have told the local MLAs that the work on the plan must be completed quickly," he added.
Adhikari assured that work on the master plan would proceed on a war footing immediately after Durga Puja and has set a deadline to complete the work by June 2027, before the onset of the monsoon.
Noting that Bengal has slipped to the 31st position in the country's education system, he blames the flawed policies of the Trinamool Congress government.
He further said that Bengal's rank is high in terms of child marriage, as there are approximately 60,000 instances in the state where girls became mothers during adolescence — with 13,000 cases in Murshidabad and 9,000 in South 24 Parganas.
Earlier this month, Adhikari had announced that, henceforth, husbands would be booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, in cases where their wives become mothers before attaining the age of 18.
Following his announcement, the state police have already begun taking action against family members of minors who become pregnant or mothers before attaining the age of 18.
Reiterating the warning on Wednesday, Adhikari said the state administration would adopt a "zero tolerance" approach towards preventing child marriages and minors from becoming mothers before attaining the age of 18.
Speaking on the occasion, he also criticised the previous government, particularly over the alleged practice of making state-run libraries keep books authored by Banerjee. "I will ask the authorities of the libraries in the state to stop keeping those books and instead keep books written by Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar there," he added.
The CM also said that because of the flawed policies of the previous government, the state had been lagging behind its peers in two crucial areas of education and health.
"We have to improve the situation at any cost, and the new government is determined to take all necessary steps to achieve this," he added.
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