ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Civil Heads Not Allowed To Issue Birth And Death Certificates Amid Fraud Allegations

Kolkata: In a move to restore transparency in West Bengal administration after the change of guard, the new government has revoked the authority of panchayat heads, municipal chairpersons, and mayors to issue birth and death certificates. Instead, the responsibility has been entrusted solely to government officials.

Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Agarwal announced this decision at a press conference on Thursday, describing the entire process as an administrative "purification" drive.

For a long time, panchayat heads in rural areas and municipal chairpersons or mayors in urban areas have been issuing these certificates. Allegations arose that a large number of fake certificates were issued. This led to widespread fraud, ranging from inclusion of names in voter lists to the creation of Aadhaar Cards. Over a lakh fake certificates were detected during the recently concluded voter list revision process.

The process of confiscating and scanning old birth and death registers from all municipalities and panchayats has already begun. "We want to assure everyone that the initiative is being undertaken to restore transparency. It will not cause problems for anyone. Those who have obtained genuine birth certificates have no cause for worry or fear. Legal action will be taken against those who have engaged in wrongdoing," the chief secretary said.