Bengal Christian Council Condemns 'Attacks On Churches' Ahead Of Christmas; Seeks CM's Intervention For Safety Of Community Members
With Christmas approaching, the Bengal Christian Council has expressed concerns over alleged attacks on priests and worshippers, and churches being vandalised, reports Papri Chatterjee.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 8:29 AM IST
Kolkata: Raising serious concerns over alleged attacks on churches and harassment of members of the Christian community at several places across the state over the last few months, the Bengal Christian Council has sought an intervention from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to ensure the safety and security of Christians in the state.
The Bishop of Kolkata, Paritosh Canning, who is currently the President of Bengal Christian Council, has called for an immediate end to such alleged attacks.
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Bishop Paritosh Canning condemned the alleged harassment and attacks that have surfaced in recent months. To address this situation, the Council is likely to send a formal letter to the Chief Minister, detailing their concerns and urging him to take action to ensure the safety and security of the Christian community.
"There is anxiety and apprehension among members of the Christian community due to the recent incidents. We appeal to the chief minister for his urgent personal intervention and to ensure the safety and security of Christians," he said.
While questions are being raised on whether the ruling BJP might be supporting these acts, Bishop Canning noted that the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown.
Bishop Paritosh, who is also the Moderator of the Church of North India, remarked that West Bengal has a history of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among people of various religions and communities but he noted that the situation has shifted since the political transition on May 4.
He also said that if any such issues arose in the past, they were promptly resolved once brought to the attention of the police and the administration.
Responding to allegations against community members carrying out forced religious conversions, the Bishop has categorically denied and said he is personally opposed to forced religious conversions. "I have said it before, and I reiterate, I a oppose 'conversion', that is, forced religious conversion. A look at the church registers from the past few years will show that our membership numbers have remained the same; in fact, in some places, the numbers have even decreased."
"If all of us in Bengal stand together, then Bengal will be transformed once again," he said, appealing for unity and communal harmony.
Sharing details of locations which came under alleged attacks, the Council said incidents of this nature have occurred in Basanti and Subhashgram (South 24 Parganas), Jalkhali in Krishnanagar (Nadia), Rayan (East Bardhaman), Golamor in Harishchandrapur (Malda), Uluberia (Howrah), Rangilabasan (East Medinipur), and Chandrakona and Nandapura (West Medinipur).