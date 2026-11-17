ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Christian Council Condemns 'Attacks On Churches' Ahead Of Christmas; Seeks CM's Intervention For Safety Of Community Members

Bengal Christian Council seeks Chief Minister's intervention amid alleged attacks on churches and harassment of community members ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Raising serious concerns over alleged attacks on churches and harassment of members of the Christian community at several places across the state over the last few months, the Bengal Christian Council has sought an intervention from Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to ensure the safety and security of Christians in the state.

The Bishop of Kolkata, Paritosh Canning, who is currently the President of Bengal Christian Council, has called for an immediate end to such alleged attacks.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Bishop Paritosh Canning condemned the alleged harassment and attacks that have surfaced in recent months. To address this situation, the Council is likely to send a formal letter to the Chief Minister, detailing their concerns and urging him to take action to ensure the safety and security of the Christian community. "There is anxiety and apprehension among members of the Christian community due to the recent incidents. We appeal to the chief minister for his urgent personal intervention and to ensure the safety and security of Christians," he said. While questions are being raised on whether the ruling BJP might be supporting these acts, Bishop Canning noted that the identities of the perpetrators remain unknown.