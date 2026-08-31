ETV Bharat / state

Bengal CM Suvendu Seeks Bigger Mandate For Nandigram In Upcoming Bypoll

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday highlighted his government's work in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, urging people to help him improve his previous victory margin in the upcoming bypoll and claiming that his administration was addressing years of neglect under the previous TMC government.

Addressing a programme of the panchayat and rural development department in Nandigram where several rural development and infrastructure projects, including roads, bridges and healthcare, were launched, Adhikari repeatedly invoked his political association with the area and recalled the anti-land acquisition movement that had catapulted it to the centre of West Bengal politics.

He appealed to the gathering to surpass the 82,000-vote margin he cited as his previous electoral mandate from the assembly seat, turning the development programme into an appeal for a stronger political endorsement.

"Nandigram remains the priority. You had elected me, and I have been serving as chief minister for around three-and-a-half months. The work we have done during this short period is the beginning," he said.

"Last time you made me win by 82,000 votes. You remember that? This time the record has to be broken," Adhikari said, repeatedly asking the crowd to promise that it would help him set a new record.

The Nandigram Assembly seat fell vacant after Adhikari resigned as MLA following his victory from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur in the 2026 Assembly polls. The Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the bypoll.

Nandigram has remained central to Adhikari's political identity. He defeated former chief minister Mamata Banerjee from the constituency in the 2021 Assembly election and retained the seat in the 2026 polls, while also defeating Banerjee in her home turf, Bhabanipur in south Kolkata.

The chief minister also sought to draw a sharp political contrast with the previous government, particularly over Nandigram's development and pending projects.

He alleged that the previous chief minister had held up the railway project for Nandigram after losing the constituency, claiming that only six acres of land were required for the project and that around three-and-a-half acres had already been handed over to the Railways by his government.