Bengal CEO Dismisses Allegations Against EC Officials Over SIR Process

West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, Special Roll Observer Subrata Gupta, and others hold meeting on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) at CEO office at B.B.D Bagh, in Kolkata ( File/ANI )

Kolkata: The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday dismissed allegations made in police complaints against poll officials in connection with the ongoing SIR exercise, describing them as "premeditated and unsubstantiated".

In a statement, the CEO's office said it has taken note of various press releases indicating that police complaints have been filed against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and state CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal.

The CEO office's statement came after an 82-year-old man, identified as Durjan Majhi, died after allegedly jumping in front of a train in Purulia district on Monday. He was scheduled to appear for a hearing related to the SIR process at the office of the Para block development officer, officials said.

Durjan Majhi's son Kanai claimed Durjan was anxious after receiving a notice for the hearing, as his name did not figure in the draft voters' list. Kanai lodged a police complaint, holding Gyanesh Kumar and Manoj Kumar Agarwal responsible for his father's death. The CEO office termed the allegations "crude attempt to browbeat officers" discharging statutory duties related to SIR 2026.