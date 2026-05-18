ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Cabinet Ends Religion-Based Schemes, Approves 7th Pay Commission, Free Bus Rides For Women

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led cabinet on Monday scrapped the assistance-oriented schemes based on religious categorisation for Imams, muezzins and purohits from June this year.

The assistance, started by the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government, was given under the departments of information and cultural affairs and minority affairs and madrasa education, to support their socio-economic condition. With a Rs 500 hike in honorariums in March, Imams were granted a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 and muezzins Rs 2,000.

"The cabinet has approved the discontinuation of schemes based on religious categorisation. A notification on this will be issued," Women, Child and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul said after the second cabinet meeting in Nabanna.

Paul said that the cabinet has also approved the 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women, clarifying that beneficiaries of the 'Lakshmir Bhadar' will be automatically included in this new scheme. "The cabinet gave its in-principle nod to the 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. Those who are currently receiving the assistance under the previous government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will be automatically entitled to the Annapurna Yojna. There is no need to reapply for it. Money will be sent through direct bank transfer," Paul said adding that the government would launch a portal to facilitate fresh applications for those who were not yet included under the existing scheme.

"Women, who applied for citizenship under the CAA and those who approached the tribunals for inclusion of names in voter rolls will also be entitled to receive the Annapurna scheme benefit," she clarified.

The Cabinet has also granted an in-principle consent for free travel in state-run buses from June 1.

The minister also announced cabinet approval for the constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission to revise the salary structure of government employees. She, however, confirmed that the issue of granting increased dearness allowance (DA) to state employees was not on the agenda of Monday’s meeting. "The details of the commission will be duly notified", she said.