Bengal Cabinet Ends Religion-Based Schemes, Approves 7th Pay Commission, Free Bus Rides For Women
The second cabinet meeting approved religion-based schemes, in-principle nod to 'Annapurna' scheme, free travel in state-run buses and constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari-led cabinet on Monday scrapped the assistance-oriented schemes based on religious categorisation for Imams, muezzins and purohits from June this year.
The assistance, started by the erstwhile Mamata Banerjee government, was given under the departments of information and cultural affairs and minority affairs and madrasa education, to support their socio-economic condition. With a Rs 500 hike in honorariums in March, Imams were granted a monthly stipend of Rs 3,000 and muezzins Rs 2,000.
"The cabinet has approved the discontinuation of schemes based on religious categorisation. A notification on this will be issued," Women, Child and Social Welfare Minister Agnimitra Paul said after the second cabinet meeting in Nabanna.
Paul said that the cabinet has also approved the 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women, clarifying that beneficiaries of the 'Lakshmir Bhadar' will be automatically included in this new scheme. "The cabinet gave its in-principle nod to the 'Annapurna' scheme of Rs 3,000 monthly assistance to women from June 1. Those who are currently receiving the assistance under the previous government’s Lakshmir Bhandar scheme will be automatically entitled to the Annapurna Yojna. There is no need to reapply for it. Money will be sent through direct bank transfer," Paul said adding that the government would launch a portal to facilitate fresh applications for those who were not yet included under the existing scheme.
"Women, who applied for citizenship under the CAA and those who approached the tribunals for inclusion of names in voter rolls will also be entitled to receive the Annapurna scheme benefit," she clarified.
The Cabinet has also granted an in-principle consent for free travel in state-run buses from June 1.
The minister also announced cabinet approval for the constitution of the Seventh State Pay Commission to revise the salary structure of government employees. She, however, confirmed that the issue of granting increased dearness allowance (DA) to state employees was not on the agenda of Monday’s meeting. "The details of the commission will be duly notified", she said.
Announcing the scrapping of the existing state OBC list based on a Calcutta High Court judgment, Paul said, "The cabinet has decided for a revision of the state list of the OBCs, in cancellation of such categorisation of classes in such list and percentage of reservation for OBCs in the services and posts under the Government of West Bengal, as per the judgment of a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on May 22, 2024," Paul said.
The state’s OBC list controversy revolves around the inclusion of 77 communities, 75 of which are Muslim, into the state's Other Backward Classes (OBC) list, which was initiated during the TMC regime. The decision sparked major political and legal battles, with the Calcutta High Court striking down the notice and invalidating nearly 5 lakh caste certificates issued by the state since 2010.
Meanwhile, in another significant decision, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that the cabinet has approved formation of two panels headed by retired judges of the Calcutta High Court to probe alleged institutional corruption and atrocities against women and girl child during the previous TMC regime. He said both retired judges had given their consent, and the commissions would begin functioning from June 1.
The CM said the decisions were linked to commitments made during the election campaign and were taken in public interest.
Adhikari said that the panel to probe institutional corruption will be headed by retired Calcutta High Court judge Justice Biswajit Basu, with an ADG-rank IPS officer, Jayraman, as member secretary.
"This panel will look into corruption, cut money, bribery, misappropriation of government funds and cases where common people have been cheated. Government officials, panchayat representatives, brokers, contractors, NGOs and cooperative bodies will all come under its ambit," Adhikari said.
The other panel, which will look into atrocities against women and girl child, will be chaired by retired judge Justice Samapti Chatterjee, with IPS officer Damayanti Sen as member secretary. "This commission will look into atrocities committed over the past several years in the state, particularly against women and children, including those from SC, ST and minority communities," Adhikari said.
Also Read