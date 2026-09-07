ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: By-Polls To Rejinagar, Nandigram Assembly Seats Scheduled For Oct 6

Kolkata: The Election Commission on Monday announced by-polls to two West Bengal assembly constituencies – Rejinagar and Nandigram – with polling scheduled for October 6 and counting of votes on October 9.

The by-polls have been necessitated after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and AJUP founder Humayun Kabir vacated the Nandigram and Rejinagar seats, respectively. The poll process will begin with the issue of the gazette notification on September 9.

The last date for filing of nominations is September 16. Scrutiny will be held on September 17 and candidates can withdraw their nominations till September 19, the EC said in a release. The entire election process will be completed by October 11, it said.