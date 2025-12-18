Bengal Business And Industry Conclave 2025: Goenka Lines Up Rs 15,800 Crore Infra Boost; Neotia Eyes Education & Healthcare
Both industry leaders hailed CM Mamata Banerjee's able guidance and leadership, citing her decisiveness and speed of work as key factors enabling the ambitious plan.
Kolkata: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group on Thursday committed a capital expenditure plan of Rs 15,800 crore to bolster infrastructure across the energy, education, and healthcare sectors in West Bengal.
RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka addressed the Business and Industry Conclave 2025, praising the "decisive leadership" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which facilitates rapid investment, and said his group has invested Rs 26,500 crore in the past years. The cornerstone of the proposed investment is a revolutionary energy project — a massive 5,000 megawatt hours (MWh) storage facility for Rs 12,000 crore, he added.
According to him, the project is anticipated to be one of the first of its kind in India, and the immediate goal of this high-capacity storage is to enable Kolkata to meet at least 50% of its energy from renewable sources. If achieved, this proportion of renewable energy provision would be the first in the country, Goenka claimed.
RPSG has already submitted a letter of application for the necessary land. Beyond the energy sector, it is directing significant funds toward social infrastructure, committing approximately Rs 1,000 crore to expand its presence in education and healthcare. In education, the group will double its capacity, and this expansion alone requires an investment of Rs 500 crore.
Simultaneously, the group is focused on healthcare, with plans underway to build a state-of-the-art hospital, aiming for it to be recognised as India's best. This major facility is scheduled for commissioning by January 2027. When combined with ongoing investments in distribution, the total proposed capital outlay by the group stands at Rs 15,800 crores.
Goenka emphasised that this massive commitment is only possible due to the guidance and leadership of the chief minister, citing her decisiveness and speed as key factors enabling the ambitious plan.
At the conclave, Ambuja-Neotia Group chairman Harshavardhan Neotia said the group has invested approximately Rs 10,000 crore in various sectors over the past 15 years, 70% of which is in West Bengal and claimed that a huge opportunity for investment and job creation is set to emerge in the coming years across various sectors, from housing and tourism to education and healthcare.
Highlighting the group's active involvement in the tourism and hospitality industry, Neotia said it operates seven operational hotels in Bengal, and the work on 10 new hotels is progressing rapidly. He specifically mentioned the hotel in Raichak, which has recently been rebranded as 'Taj Ganga Kutir'.
He also mentioned that the construction of residential properties covering 15 million square feet has already been completed, and the target is to develop another 15 million square feet in the next five to seven years. "The Rs 15,000 crore investment plan announced at the last conference, which includes a golf-themed township, is progressing on the right track," he added.
On education and healthcare services, he said Neotia University, which started with only 40 students in 2015, now has over 4,000 students, and the goal is to increase it to 80,000 in the next four years. "For this purpose, approximately Rs 500 crore is being invested in the education sector. In healthcare, work is underway to build three new hospitals in Durgapur, Taratala and Newtown, apart from the 100-bed pediatric superspeciality added to the Newtown hospital recently," he said.
Neotia also praised Banerjee for the overall and balanced development of the state. "I thank the Chief Minister for her various initiatives, and the industrial sector will be one of its beneficiaries," he added.
