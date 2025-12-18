ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Business And Industry Conclave 2025: Goenka Lines Up Rs 15,800 Crore Infra Boost; Neotia Eyes Education & Healthcare

Kolkata: The RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group on Thursday committed a capital expenditure plan of Rs 15,800 crore to bolster infrastructure across the energy, education, and healthcare sectors in West Bengal.

RPSG chairman Sanjiv Goenka addressed the Business and Industry Conclave 2025, praising the "decisive leadership" of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, which facilitates rapid investment, and said his group has invested Rs 26,500 crore in the past years. The cornerstone of the proposed investment is a revolutionary energy project — a massive 5,000 megawatt hours (MWh) storage facility for Rs 12,000 crore, he added.

According to him, the project is anticipated to be one of the first of its kind in India, and the immediate goal of this high-capacity storage is to enable Kolkata to meet at least 50% of its energy from renewable sources. If achieved, this proportion of renewable energy provision would be the first in the country, Goenka claimed.

RPSG has already submitted a letter of application for the necessary land. Beyond the energy sector, it is directing significant funds toward social infrastructure, committing approximately Rs 1,000 crore to expand its presence in education and healthcare. In education, the group will double its capacity, and this expansion alone requires an investment of Rs 500 crore.

Simultaneously, the group is focused on healthcare, with plans underway to build a state-of-the-art hospital, aiming for it to be recognised as India's best. This major facility is scheduled for commissioning by January 2027. When combined with ongoing investments in distribution, the total proposed capital outlay by the group stands at Rs 15,800 crores.

Goenka emphasised that this massive commitment is only possible due to the guidance and leadership of the chief minister, citing her decisiveness and speed as key factors enabling the ambitious plan.