Bengal BJP's Campaign To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Highest Administrative Office
President Shamik Bhattacharya said the 'Pradhan Mantri Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' will be launched on September 17, marking Modi's birthday, and will continue till October 17.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP is planning to launch a month-long campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's uninterrupted 25 years in the highest administrative office of any government, the party's state unit president Shamik Bhattacharya said on Monday.
Titled 'Pradhan Mantri Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', it will be launched on September 17, marking Modi's birth anniversary, and will run till October 17. "Many have served as Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers in our country. But Narendra Modi holds the unique distinction of serving in the highest administrative office for 25 years through completely free and fair elections," Bhattacharya said.
As part of the campaign, the party will disseminate detailed information about Modi's long political career and the welfare schemes initiated by him as Prime Minister to every household. Simultaneously, it intends to inform the people about the central schemes they had been deprived of during the Trinamool Congress government's rule over the past 12 years.
Bhattacharys said the district leadership has been instructed to formulate plans for its implementation and apprise the state leadership on September 9 and 10. As part of the campaign, earthen lamps will be lit across the country on September 17 to congratulate Modi and pray for his long life. Additionally, a documentary and a theme song will be released to showcase his 25 years of administrative journey to the public.
"On September 17, an initiative will be undertaken to light at least 25 earthen lamps at every polling booth across the state, praying for his good health, longevity, and success. Party workers have already begun preparations for this program," Bhattacharya said.
Additionally, the BJP will organise a 'Seva Jyoti Yatra' to reach out to the general public at the district and mandal (local unit) levels. Through the 'Sebay Amar Obodan' (my contribution to service) program, citizens will be engaged in various social and service-oriented activities.
Efforts will be made to ensure public participation in tasks such as keeping neighbourhoods clean, supporting marginalised communities, renovating rivers and water bodies, conserving water, and segregating waste.
"This will not merely be a political campaign. The month-long initiative is designed as a service drive to stand by the people. In a nation of 1.4 billion people, it is not possible for the government to resolve every issue single-handedly. There is a need to make society a partner in government initiatives. This program stems from that very idea," Bhattacharya said.
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