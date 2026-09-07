ETV Bharat / state

Bengal BJP's Campaign To Mark PM Modi's 25 Years In Highest Administrative Office

Kolkata: The West Bengal BJP is planning to launch a month-long campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's uninterrupted 25 years in the highest administrative office of any government, the party's state unit president Shamik Bhattacharya said on Monday.

Titled 'Pradhan Mantri Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', it will be launched on September 17, marking Modi's birth anniversary, and will run till October 17. "Many have served as Prime Ministers and Chief Ministers in our country. But Narendra Modi holds the unique distinction of serving in the highest administrative office for 25 years through completely free and fair elections," Bhattacharya said.

As part of the campaign, the party will disseminate detailed information about Modi's long political career and the welfare schemes initiated by him as Prime Minister to every household. Simultaneously, it intends to inform the people about the central schemes they had been deprived of during the Trinamool Congress government's rule over the past 12 years.

Bhattacharys said the district leadership has been instructed to formulate plans for its implementation and apprise the state leadership on September 9 and 10. As part of the campaign, earthen lamps will be lit across the country on September 17 to congratulate Modi and pray for his long life. Additionally, a documentary and a theme song will be released to showcase his 25 years of administrative journey to the public.