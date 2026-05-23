Bengal BJP Workers, Supporters Face Violence Despite Party's Historic Win In State
The party's supporters rendered homeless after 2024 elections were attacked after they tried to return home recently.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
Howrah: BJP may have formed its government in West Bengal after securing an absolute majority. Yet, the party's workers remain unsafe.
Two years after being forced to flee their homes following the Lok Sabha elections, a BJP-affiliated family faced renewed attacks upon returning to their village. They were beaten so severely that their heads were split open. Even the women were not spared. The incident occurred on Friday in Kultala area under the Prithiba panchayat in North 24 Parganas.
The BJP alleged that the violence was the handiwork of the Trinamool Congress which the latter denied.
According to police and local sources, Pratima Majumdar is a resident of Badar Kultala in Habra and is a BJP supporter. Her son-in-law, Bholanath Dey, an ex-serviceman, is also a BJP worker and he resides in his own home in New Barrackpore. Bholanath and his wife, Runu Dey, frequently visited Pratima's residence.
It is alleged that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress workers threatened Bholanath. However, he paid no heed to them. Bholanath and his family members continued to work actively for BJP. Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, miscreants allegedly backed by the Trinamool Congress assaulted Bholanath, his wife Runu, and Pratima. That very night, Pratima fled the village along with her daughter and son-in-law, seeking refuge in New Barrackpore.
It is further alleged that immediately thereafter, Trinamool Congress supporters forcibly occupied Pratima's land. Subsequently, Pratima attempted to return to her village with her daughter and son-in-law on several occasions. However, they were repeatedly forced to turn back by Trinamool Congress supporters.
Following the change of power in the state after the recently concluded Assembly elections, Pratima decided to return to her village accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law. On Friday afternoon, they returned to the village only after consulting with the local police outpost.
Police personnel had assured them of a safe return to the village. However, the moment they arrived, attacks were once again unleashed upon Pratima and Runu. Another of her daughters, Jhunu, was also subjected to physical assault.
"Miscreants backed by the Trinamool Congress had driven us out of our village two years ago." "Every time we attempted to return home, they assaulted us. Upon our return today, they attacked us once again; they beat us so severely that our heads were split open. We have filed a complaint at the police station. We demand justice," said Runu.
Habra BJP MLA Debdas Mondal said, "In 2024, the family—whose members are our supporters—was forced to flee the village following an attack by miscreants sheltered by the Trinamool Congress. Today, the moment they returned to the village, they were attacked once again. This assault was carried out under the direct orders of Nehal Ali Mondal, the president of the Habra No 1 panchayat samiti. We have urged the police to conduct an impartial investigation into the incident and to take appropriate action against the culprits."
Upon receiving news of the incident, the police arrived at the spot. They rescued several individuals who were found in a bloodied condition and sent them to the Habra State General Hospital. The police have already detained several individuals on charges of involvement in the incident and have initiated an investigation. Attempts were made to contact Mondal. However, his mobile phone remained switched off.
On the other hand, allegations abound that Trinamool Congress MLA and former minister Siuli Saha is unable to even enter her constituency. She has written to the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, seeking permission to access the area.
Meanwhile, Keshpur, one of the 15 Assembly constituencies in West Medinipur, is known to be predominantly inhabited by minority communities. It has been observed—dating back to the Left Front era—that Keshpur remains politically unchanged even when the state government changes hands. In 2011, when a political shift swept across the state, the CPI(M) still won Keshpur by a record margin. However, in the 2016 Assembly elections, the political hue of Keshpur shifted from 'Red' to 'Green.'
This time around, although the BJP routed the Trinamool Congress in almost every other region, Keshpur remained steadfast. Once again, the people of Keshpur elected Trinamool Congress' Siuli Saha. Yet, Saha claims that she is still unable to carry out her duties. Almost all Trinamool Congress offices in the area have turned 'saffron' overnight; cut-outs of Mamata and Abhishek have been replaced by images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Amidst the volatile atmosphere, it is alleged that Trinamool Congress workers have been driven out of their homes. Saha herself claims that she, too, has been forced to stay away from the constituency.
Siuli had arrived in Medinipur to attend a meeting of the Department of Rural Development. Immediately following the meeting, she voiced a litany of grievances. Addressing the issue of Trinamool Congress workers being rendered homeless in the area, Siuli stated, "Many people have fled the area in terror; the homes of many have been vandalized or set ablaze. I have formally conveyed these allegations to the Superintendent of Police, the District Magistrate, the BJP leadership, and even the Chief Minister.
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