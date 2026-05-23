ETV Bharat / state

Bengal BJP Workers, Supporters Face Violence Despite Party's Historic Win In State

Howrah: BJP may have formed its government in West Bengal after securing an absolute majority. Yet, the party's workers remain unsafe.

Two years after being forced to flee their homes following the Lok Sabha elections, a BJP-affiliated family faced renewed attacks upon returning to their village. They were beaten so severely that their heads were split open. Even the women were not spared. The incident occurred on Friday in Kultala area under the Prithiba panchayat in North 24 Parganas.

The BJP alleged that the violence was the handiwork of the Trinamool Congress which the latter denied.

According to police and local sources, Pratima Majumdar is a resident of Badar Kultala in Habra and is a BJP supporter. Her son-in-law, Bholanath Dey, an ex-serviceman, is also a BJP worker and he resides in his own home in New Barrackpore. Bholanath and his wife, Runu Dey, frequently visited Pratima's residence.

It is alleged that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress workers threatened Bholanath. However, he paid no heed to them. Bholanath and his family members continued to work actively for BJP. Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, miscreants allegedly backed by the Trinamool Congress assaulted Bholanath, his wife Runu, and Pratima. That very night, Pratima fled the village along with her daughter and son-in-law, seeking refuge in New Barrackpore.

It is further alleged that immediately thereafter, Trinamool Congress supporters forcibly occupied Pratima's land. Subsequently, Pratima attempted to return to her village with her daughter and son-in-law on several occasions. However, they were repeatedly forced to turn back by Trinamool Congress supporters.

Following the change of power in the state after the recently concluded Assembly elections, Pratima decided to return to her village accompanied by her daughter and son-in-law. On Friday afternoon, they returned to the village only after consulting with the local police outpost.

Police personnel had assured them of a safe return to the village. However, the moment they arrived, attacks were once again unleashed upon Pratima and Runu. Another of her daughters, Jhunu, was also subjected to physical assault.