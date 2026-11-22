ETV Bharat / state

Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra Critically Ill After Suspected Poisoning, Hospitalised In Kolkata

File photo of BJP MLA Rekha Patra ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after she fell ill following suspected poisoning, party sources said on Sunday.

Patra, MLA from Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district, was initially taken to a local hospital and then to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday.

She was admitted to the critical care unit at Basirhat, but showed little improvement, prompting doctors and her family to arrange her transfer to Kolkata. She was subsequently admitted to a private hospital near the city's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass. She was being treated in the intensive treatment unit and had been placed on ventilator support. The effects of poisoning had reportedly been detected in her body.