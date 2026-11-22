Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra Critically Ill After Suspected Poisoning, Hospitalised In Kolkata
Rekha Patra was a prominent face of the protests against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and other party functionaries in Sandeshkhali.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP MLA Rekha Patra has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after she fell ill following suspected poisoning, party sources said on Sunday.
Patra, MLA from Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district, was initially taken to a local hospital and then to Basirhat Super Speciality Hospital on Saturday.
She was admitted to the critical care unit at Basirhat, but showed little improvement, prompting doctors and her family to arrange her transfer to Kolkata. She was subsequently admitted to a private hospital near the city's Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.
She was being treated in the intensive treatment unit and had been placed on ventilator support. The effects of poisoning had reportedly been detected in her body.
The circumstances in which the alleged poisoning occurred remain unclear. Neither the exact cause of her sudden illness nor how the substance entered her body has been established.
West Bengal Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee, who visited Patra at the hospital, told reporters she was stable now. Sources said that Rekha Patra fell sick due to food poisoning though Mukherjee said, "We are trying to ascertain how she fell ill."
Patra became a prominent face of the protests against Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and other party functionaries in Sandeshkhali. The BJP fielded her from the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 General Elections, but she lost the contest. She later won the 2026 Assembly Election from Hingalganj and became an MLA.
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