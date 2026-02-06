Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul Courts Controversy By Calling Minorities As 'Criminals'
Minister Firhad Hakim vehemently protested the statement, stressing that minorities are an asset to the country, not criminals.
Published : February 6, 2026 at 6:41 PM IST
Kolkata: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim became embroiled in a heated argument during the state assembly's budget session. The debate, which began over the budget of the Minority Development Department and grants for madrasas, quickly escalated into verbal duel.
Agnimitra questioned why the minority community is producing 'criminals' instead of doctors and engineers. This remark caused the assembly chamber to become literally explosive. Minister Firhad Hakim vehemently protested the statement, stressing that minorities are an asset to the country, not criminals. Later, Speaker Biman Banerjee removed the controversial part of Agnimitra's statement from the assembly's proceedings.
Later, while speaking to reporters, senior state minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on Agnimitra. He said, "What Agnimitra has done is unconstitutional. She should apologise in the assembly. Such people don't know the history of India. They are not aware of the democratic system. They don't know what secularism is. Such women should be expelled from the country."
Earlier, participating in the budget discussion, Agnimitra strongly criticised the state government for its “minority appeasement policy”. Presenting statistics, she claimed that while the Left Front government had allocated Rs. 472 crore for minority development and madrasa education, the current government has increased it to more than Rs. 4,000 crore. The BJP MLA questioned why, despite an almost twelve-fold increase in allocation, there was no real development of that community.
"Even after spending so much money, why are doctors, engineers, IAS, IPS officers, or scientists not being produced from this community? Why are only criminals being produced from here?" she questioned.
Her controversial remark caused an uproar in the assembly. Agnimitra alleged that the government is ruining the future of the state's youth by not providing them with employment and instead giving them a mere allowance of Rs. 1,500. She also severely criticised the government, citing the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. She also mentioned the Anandpur fire incident.
As soon as Hakim heard the word 'criminal' from Agnimitra Paul, he rose from his seat. He strongly objected to the BJP MLA's remarks. Firhad said, "Minorities are not criminals. You cannot insult an entire community like this." Responding to Agnimitra's comments, Firhad reminded everyone of the contributions of the minority community to India's freedom struggle and nation-building.
He mentioned the names of Kazi Nazrul Islam, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and APJ Abdul Kalam, stating that this community has helped build the nation. The minister further added, "Those who engage in this kind of divisive politics and try to stigmatise a community, their behaviour is nothing short of barbaric.” He also demanded that Agnimitra Paul immediately withdraw her words.
As the situation in the assembly hall threatened to spiral out of control due to this exchange between the ruling and opposition parties, Speaker Biman Banerjee intervened. He instructed the MLAs from both sides to calm down. The Speaker clearly stated that no unconstitutional or insulting words should be used against any race, religion, or community while standing in a sacred place like the legislative assembly. He ruled that the part of Agnimitra Paul's statement containing objectionable or unparliamentary words would be expunged from the assembly records.
