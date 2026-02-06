ETV Bharat / state

Bengal BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul Courts Controversy By Calling Minorities As 'Criminals'

Kolkata: BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul and state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim became embroiled in a heated argument during the state assembly's budget session. The debate, which began over the budget of the Minority Development Department and grants for madrasas, quickly escalated into verbal duel.

Agnimitra questioned why the minority community is producing 'criminals' instead of doctors and engineers. This remark caused the assembly chamber to become literally explosive. Minister Firhad Hakim vehemently protested the statement, stressing that minorities are an asset to the country, not criminals. Later, Speaker Biman Banerjee removed the controversial part of Agnimitra's statement from the assembly's proceedings.

Later, while speaking to reporters, senior state minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury launched a scathing attack on Agnimitra. He said, "What Agnimitra has done is unconstitutional. She should apologise in the assembly. Such people don't know the history of India. They are not aware of the democratic system. They don't know what secularism is. Such women should be expelled from the country."

Earlier, participating in the budget discussion, Agnimitra strongly criticised the state government for its “minority appeasement policy”. Presenting statistics, she claimed that while the Left Front government had allocated Rs. 472 crore for minority development and madrasa education, the current government has increased it to more than Rs. 4,000 crore. The BJP MLA questioned why, despite an almost twelve-fold increase in allocation, there was no real development of that community.

"Even after spending so much money, why are doctors, engineers, IAS, IPS officers, or scientists not being produced from this community? Why are only criminals being produced from here?" she questioned.