Bengal BJP Chief Stirs Row, Demands Padma Bhushan For CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid Electoral Roll Controversy
According to media report, Kumar took unilateral decisions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) phase of the electoral rolls in various states, including West Bengal.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 11:41 PM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 12:09 AM IST
Barrackpore: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has stirred controversy, demanding that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be honoured with at least the Padma Bhushan award.
A controversy surrounding the Chief Election Commissioner arose following a report published in a national English daily on September 23. According to the report, he took unilateral decisions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) phase of the electoral rolls in various states, including West Bengal.
Amidst this controversy, senior Bengal BJP leader Samik said, "Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded at least the Padma Bhushan. The people of West Bengal are happy [with his role in conducting the elections]. For the first time in a long while, there were no incidents of threats or killings during the state elections. People were able to cast their votes. West Bengal is a state bordering Bangladesh. The state's electoral rolls contained the names of many Bangladeshi infiltrators; Gyanesh Kumar removed those names from the list. Have the people of West Bengal ever witnessed such an election before? The blessings of the people of West Bengal are with Gyanesh Kumar. I want him to be honoured with a Padma award."
The other two commissioners, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, had raised objections regarding this. Subsequently, the Congress, the Left, and other opposition parties have launched protests across the country demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.
On Friday, while attending the inauguration of a state-level football tournament in Panihati, Samik took a dig at the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Even the Congress does not want to heed Rahul Gandhi's words. The party itself does not take him seriously."
The opposition parties ranging from the Congress to the Trinamool Congress have been vocal in demanding his resignation. Samik has targeted Rahul and Mamata over this issue. Aiming at Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and her party, Samik remarked, "Trinamool has now become a defunct party."
Regarding the arrest of former Trinamool MLA Ajit Maity, he added, "People are saying the Trinamool party needs to be sent to jail. Before the elections, our stance was that action would be taken in accordance with the law against those who exploited and oppressed the people. After May 4, we could have responded in Trinamool's own language, but we did not do that.”
Samik issued a warning: "Those who are posturing and acting arrogantly, imagining themselves to be self-proclaimed councillors, will not last long. This is because the BJP will remain the BJP—it will not become Trinamoolised.”
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