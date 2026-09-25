ETV Bharat / state

Bengal BJP Chief Stirs Row, Demands Padma Bhushan For CEC Gyanesh Kumar Amid Electoral Roll Controversy

Barrackpore: West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has stirred controversy, demanding that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar be honoured with at least the Padma Bhushan award.

A controversy surrounding the Chief Election Commissioner arose following a report published in a national English daily on September 23. According to the report, he took unilateral decisions during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) phase of the electoral rolls in various states, including West Bengal.

Amidst this controversy, senior Bengal BJP leader Samik said, "Gyanesh Kumar should be awarded at least the Padma Bhushan. The people of West Bengal are happy [with his role in conducting the elections]. For the first time in a long while, there were no incidents of threats or killings during the state elections. People were able to cast their votes. West Bengal is a state bordering Bangladesh. The state's electoral rolls contained the names of many Bangladeshi infiltrators; Gyanesh Kumar removed those names from the list. Have the people of West Bengal ever witnessed such an election before? The blessings of the people of West Bengal are with Gyanesh Kumar. I want him to be honoured with a Padma award."

The other two commissioners, Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr Vivek Joshi, had raised objections regarding this. Subsequently, the Congress, the Left, and other opposition parties have launched protests across the country demanding Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.