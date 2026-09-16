Bengal Assembly Sends Notices To 10 Rebel TMC MLAs Over Disqualification Plea
The move comes after the Mamata Banerjee-led faction moved the Supreme Court seeking disqualification of MLA Ritabrata Banerjee and nine others, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has issued notices to 10 Trinamool Congress MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, who defected from the party. The MLAs have been asked to respond within seven days.
The remaining nine MLAs who received notices on Tuesday are Arup Roy, Firhad Hakim, Sabina Yasmin, Biplab Mitra, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh, Sandipan Saha, Akruzzaman Ansari, and Shiuli Saha.
The move, which has been taken based on complaints filed by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led faction demanding cancellation of memberships of the 10 MLAs under the anti-defection law, has sparked fresh political debate in the state right after a case was filed in the Supreme Court against state Assembly Speaker Rathindra Basu.
Earlier, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had sought strict action against 20 MPs who had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the NCPI. He had submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding cancellation of their membership. After this, the Speaker issued notices to the concerned MPs.
A similar scenario has now unfolded in the state Assembly, with Trinamool following the same path against MLAs who left the party to join the opposition camp.
The Mamata-led faction had written to the Speaker in July, demanding cancellation of the membership of these 'defector' MLAs. However, allegations arose that no action was taken by the Speaker though a considerable amount of time had passed. On Monday, the Mamata camp approached the Supreme Court, demanding disqualification of these 10 MLAs.
A writ petition regarding this matter was filed in the apex court. Significantly, the Assembly Speaker was also named as a party in the case, alongside the 10 defecting MLAs. Shortly after the filing of this case, news emerged that the Speaker had issued a notice granting a seven-day deadline to the 10 rebel MLAs.
Senior Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee has already raised questions regarding this sudden move by the Speaker and its timing. He expressed doubts about whether the notice was actually issued at the stated time or if it is being backdated.
"The Speaker has suddenly become active today. Even assuming the notice was issued on September 10, why did it not come to public attention until now? How did it surface so abruptly today? Action is being taken the very moment the writ petition is filed. What happened in the Lok Sabha is now playing out in the Assembly. The same pattern will be followed: they will seek time, and the Speaker will grant it. This is how Suvendu Adhikari’s cronies will be given more time."
Also Read