ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Sends Notices To 10 Rebel TMC MLAs Over Disqualification Plea

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly has issued notices to 10 Trinamool Congress MLAs, including Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, who defected from the party. The MLAs have been asked to respond within seven days.

The remaining nine MLAs who received notices on Tuesday are Arup Roy, Firhad Hakim, Sabina Yasmin, Biplab Mitra, Javed Khan, Rathin Ghosh, Sandipan Saha, Akruzzaman Ansari, and Shiuli Saha.

The move, which has been taken based on complaints filed by former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led faction demanding cancellation of memberships of the 10 MLAs under the anti-defection law, has sparked fresh political debate in the state right after a case was filed in the Supreme Court against state Assembly Speaker Rathindra Basu.

Earlier, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee had sought strict action against 20 MPs who had quit the Trinamool Congress to join the NCPI. He had submitted a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding cancellation of their membership. After this, the Speaker issued notices to the concerned MPs.

A similar scenario has now unfolded in the state Assembly, with Trinamool following the same path against MLAs who left the party to join the opposition camp.