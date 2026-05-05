Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Matigara-Naxalbari Saw Highest Winning Margin; Rajarhat-New Town Lowest
BJP's English Bazar candidate Joyel Murmu secured a winning margin of 93,784 votes, while its nominee from Rajarhat-New Town, Piyush Kanoria, won by 316 votes.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 5:36 PM IST
Kolkata: The 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal not only saw the ousting of the 15-year Trinamool reign, but also witnessed narrow and wider vote margins in many assembly seats. ETV Bharat brings a synopsis.
Winners With Highest Margin
BJP's Anandamay Barman clinched the Matigara-Naxalbari assembly constituency (25) by an astounding margin of 10,42, 65 votes. He secured 1,66,905 votes against his nearest rival, Shankar Malakar of Trinamool Congress, who got 62,640 votes.
BJP's English Bazar assembly constituency (51) candidate Joyel Murmu secured a winning margin of 93,784 votes. He received 1,54,096 votes against his nearest contestant, Trinamool’s Asis Kundu, who recorded 60,312 votes.
Trinamool's Canning Purba assembly constituency (139) candidate Md Baharul Murmu secured a winning margin of 91,954 votes. He received 1,48,687 votes against his nearest contestant, Arabul Islam of All India Secular Front (AISF), who recorded 56,733 votes.
Trinamool's Metiaburuz assembly constituency (157) candidate Abdul Khaleq Molla secured a winning margin of 87,879 votes. He received 1,24,230 votes against his nearest contestant, Bir Bahadur Singh of BJP, who recorded 36,351 votes.
Trinamool's Goalpokhor assembly constituency (30) candidate Md Ghulam Rabbani secured a winning margin of 83,790 votes. He received 1,22,105 votes against his nearest contestant, Sarajit Biswas of BJP, who recorded 38,315 votes.
BJP's Habibpur assembly constituency (20) candidate Joyel Murmu secured a winning margin of 78,188 votes. He received 1,42,062 votes against his nearest contestant, Trinamool’s Amit Kisku, who recorded 63,874 votes.
BJP's Kaliganj assembly constituency (34) candidate Uttam Brahmacharo secured a winning margin of 76,425 votes. He received 1,58,349 votes against his nearest contestant, Trinamool’s Nitai Baishya, who recorded 81,924 votes.
Paritosh Das won from the Alipurduars assembly constituency (12) with a margin of 70,420 votes. He garnered 1,43,242 votes against Trinamool Congress’s Suman Kanjilal, who got 72,822 votes.
BJP candidate Paritosh Das won from the Alipurduars assembly constituency (12) with a margin of 70,420 votes. He garnered 1,43,242 votes against Trinamool Congress’s Suman Kanjilal, who got 72,822 votes.
BJP candidate Sukumar Roy won from the Cooch Behar assembly constituency (3) by a margin of 70, 384 votes. He garnered 1,55,327 votes against Trinamool Congress’s Partha Pratim Roy, who got 89,943 votes.
Winners With Lowest Margin
In a neck-to-neck battle, BJP's Piyush Kanoria won by a sliver margin of just 316 votes from the Rajarhat-New Town Constituency (115). He received 1,06,465 votes against Tapash Chatterjee of TMC, who got 1,06,248 votes.
BJP's Agnishwar Naskar won by a margin of just 401 votes from the Satgachia Constituency (145). He received 1,11,023 votes against Somashree Betal of TMC, who got 1,10,622 votes.
BJP's Prosenjit Bag won by a margin of just 862 votes from the Jangipara Constituency (195). He received 1,02,409 votes against Snehasish Chakraborty of TMC, who got 1,0 1, 547 votes.
BJP's Subhash Patra won by a margin of 834 votes from the Raina Constituency (261). He received 1,03,487 votes against Mandira Dalui of TMC, who got 1,02,653 votes.
BJP's Nirmal Kumar Dhara won by a margin of 900 votes from the Indus Constituency (257). He received 1,08,733 votes against Shyamali Roy Bagdi of TMC, who got 1,07,833 votes.
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