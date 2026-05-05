ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Matigara-Naxalbari Saw Highest Winning Margin; Rajarhat-New Town Lowest

Women supporters of BJP celebrate the party's astounding victory in West Bengal atop a bulldozer. ( IANS )

Kolkata: The 2026 assembly elections in West Bengal not only saw the ousting of the 15-year Trinamool reign, but also witnessed narrow and wider vote margins in many assembly seats. ETV Bharat brings a synopsis.

Winners With Highest Margin

BJP's Anandamay Barman clinched the Matigara-Naxalbari assembly constituency (25) by an astounding margin of 10,42, 65 votes. He secured 1,66,905 votes against his nearest rival, Shankar Malakar of Trinamool Congress, who got 62,640 votes.

BJP's English Bazar assembly constituency (51) candidate Joyel Murmu secured a winning margin of 93,784 votes. He received 1,54,096 votes against his nearest contestant, Trinamool’s Asis Kundu, who recorded 60,312 votes.

BJP supporters celerbrate after the party's victory in Paschim Bardhaman. (IANS)

Trinamool's Canning Purba assembly constituency (139) candidate Md Baharul Murmu secured a winning margin of 91,954 votes. He received 1,48,687 votes against his nearest contestant, Arabul Islam of All India Secular Front (AISF), who recorded 56,733 votes.

Trinamool's Metiaburuz assembly constituency (157) candidate Abdul Khaleq Molla secured a winning margin of 87,879 votes. He received 1,24,230 votes against his nearest contestant, Bir Bahadur Singh of BJP, who recorded 36,351 votes.

Trinamool's Goalpokhor assembly constituency (30) candidate Md Ghulam Rabbani secured a winning margin of 83,790 votes. He received 1,22,105 votes against his nearest contestant, Sarajit Biswas of BJP, who recorded 38,315 votes.

BJP's Habibpur assembly constituency (20) candidate Joyel Murmu secured a winning margin of 78,188 votes. He received 1,42,062 votes against his nearest contestant, Trinamool’s Amit Kisku, who recorded 63,874 votes.