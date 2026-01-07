ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Will Dilip Ghosh's Return To Active Politics Energise BJP For A Fierce Battle?

Asansol: The return of West Bengal BJP veteran Dilip Ghosh to active politics on the last day of 2025 was the biggest surprise in the state political circle. His meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 31, after being virtually disappeared from the saffron camp for a while, brought the former parliamentarian from Medinipur to relevance.

The day after the meeting with Shah, the former Bengal BJP president went to party headquarters in Salt Lake to meet state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya. Attending a press meet, he told reporters that he would now be seen in an active role in the party again, which has reenergised his followers.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has literally sounded the bugle for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the gradual increase of electoral heat in the state. Amid this, Ghosh's renewed activity is being considered quite significant by his party colleagues. Evidently, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "The upcoming fight is not an ordinary but a tough one, which will be led from the forefront by leaders like Dilip Ghosh."

Ghosh's meeting with Amit Shah on December 31, 2025, seems to have followed his return. (IANS)

Following the row over Ghosh's meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, he publicly defended his decision, which seemed to have led to the saffron party sidelining him in all major events. Speculations were rife that Ghosh might join some other party or float a new one. However, he reiterated that he would return to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha's (RSS) works, if needed.

Ghosh's political journey started in 1984 as a dedicated RSS campaigner. He worked to promote the Sangh's activities in various places, including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This experience earned him rich dividends, as he joined the BJP during his stint as a general secretary and rose through the ranks to become the president of the party's Bengal unit in 2015, a position he continued to hold till 2021. His stewardship propelled the BJP to prominence in the state, achieving its greatest electoral successes.