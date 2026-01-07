Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Will Dilip Ghosh's Return To Active Politics Energise BJP For A Fierce Battle?
Party MLA Agnimitra Paul said the fight is not an ordinary but a tough one, to be led from the forefront by leaders like Ghosh.
Asansol: The return of West Bengal BJP veteran Dilip Ghosh to active politics on the last day of 2025 was the biggest surprise in the state political circle. His meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 31, after being virtually disappeared from the saffron camp for a while, brought the former parliamentarian from Medinipur to relevance.
The day after the meeting with Shah, the former Bengal BJP president went to party headquarters in Salt Lake to meet state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya. Attending a press meet, he told reporters that he would now be seen in an active role in the party again, which has reenergised his followers.
The ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls has literally sounded the bugle for the upcoming Assembly elections, with the gradual increase of electoral heat in the state. Amid this, Ghosh's renewed activity is being considered quite significant by his party colleagues. Evidently, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, "The upcoming fight is not an ordinary but a tough one, which will be led from the forefront by leaders like Dilip Ghosh."
Following the row over Ghosh's meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the inauguration of the Jagannath Temple in Digha, he publicly defended his decision, which seemed to have led to the saffron party sidelining him in all major events. Speculations were rife that Ghosh might join some other party or float a new one. However, he reiterated that he would return to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha's (RSS) works, if needed.
Ghosh's political journey started in 1984 as a dedicated RSS campaigner. He worked to promote the Sangh's activities in various places, including the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. This experience earned him rich dividends, as he joined the BJP during his stint as a general secretary and rose through the ranks to become the president of the party's Bengal unit in 2015, a position he continued to hold till 2021. His stewardship propelled the BJP to prominence in the state, achieving its greatest electoral successes.
However, as success also accompanies controversy, Ghosh was no stranger to that, as attested by his gradual decline in the party's priority list. Perhaps that is why he desired to return to RSS's folds.
His sudden return to active politics is being seen as the background role of the RSS. "Of course, we have a connection with the RSS, and Dilip Ghosh was a long-time RSS campaigner. The ideals and discipline of the RSS are certainly guiding principles for the BJP. The RSS plays an important role in our party," Paul said.
Political observers say the RSS never actively participates in politics, as it has a dedicated political outfit, the BJP. Although the RSS does not directly interfere in the party affairs, the BJP has to abide by the policies of the RSS. It is assumed that the RSS will remain the driving force behind the BJP in the forthcoming Assembly polls, and it is against this political backdrop that Ghosh has been reactivated.
The BJP's Bengal unit has grown considerably, with a sizeable number of heavyweights like Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari, Union Minister and former state president Sukanta Majumdar and current president Samik Bhattacharya. In the last few months, the trio has been seen travelling extensively from Cooch Behar to Kakdwip for the Assembly polls. Now, it remains to be seen whether the return of Ghosh disrupts the balance at the top level of the BJP.
Paul, however, does not think so. "We have four pillars — Dilip Ghosh, Sukanta Majumdar, Samik Bhattacharya, and Suvendu Adhikari. All of us, including the grassroots workers, must fight this battle together to make it triumphant. Dilip Ghosh will work the way the party wants him to. This is a huge party, so the party's decision is paramount," she added.
Since Ghosh's return, the number of followers and supporters at his residence and party office has been on a steady rise. While the workers seem rejuvenated, district leaders are also reaching out to him. The call from the booth-level and Mandal-level leaders from Jangalmahal and the industrial belt is, "We want Dilipda".
Amidst the buzz and jubilation of workers, it remains to be seen whether the saffron party can cash in on Ghosh's renewed activity for the upcoming polls.
