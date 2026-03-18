Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: TMC Moves EC Against Dilip Ghosh; Demands Poll Ban Over 'Threat Video'
The Trinamool Congress alleged that a video of Dilip Ghosh has recently gone viral on social media, with threats to the party's MLAs and ministers.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 10:15 PM IST|
Updated : March 18, 2026 at 10:27 PM IST
By Surajit Dutta
Kolkata: The political temperature in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections reached a boiling point on Monday as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking a campaign ban against veteran BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly inciting violence.
In a five-page written complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner, Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded that an FIR be lodged against Dilip Ghosh under various sections of the law and that a ban be imposed on his election campaigning.
The Trinamool Congress alleged that a video of Dilip Ghosh has recently gone viral on social media, with threats to the party's MLAs and ministers.
However, ETV Bharat has not independently verified the authenticity of this video. In the letter submitted to the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress said that Dilip Ghosh publicly stated that if the residence of Shashi Panja, the state's Minister for Women and Child Development and the MLA for Shyampukur, could be attacked, then similar attacks or assaults could also take place at the residences of the MLAs for Kalighat and Kamarhati, Madan Mitra.
The ruling party has asserted that such remarks are highly objectionable and amount to direct threats. Furthermore, they alleged that the BJP leader attempted to instil fear in the minds of the general public by issuing open threats of indulging in violence in the Kalighat and Chetla areas ahead of the upcoming elections.
Moreover, according to the Trinamool Congress's complaint, in the controversial video, Dilip Ghosh is seen inciting party workers by saying, "Our workers are ready. From now on, bandages won't just be tied around heads; they will be tied in many places [on the body]. We don't need outsiders; we ourselves can. I am issuing this call to our workers today."
The Trinamool Congress has complained to the Election Commission that these provocative remarks by Ghosh are creating fear and panic among the general voters of West Bengal. According to the Trinamool Congress, issuing threats of physical assault—specifically by naming elected public representatives and citing their residential addresses—runs counter to a healthy democratic environment and constitutes a direct and gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
In its letter, the Trinamool further asserted that these remarks by Dilip Ghosh amount to exercising "undue influence" over voters under Section 123(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951—a conduct classified as a "Corrupt Practice."
Furthermore, it constitutes a grave offense under Section 351 (Criminal Intimidation) and Section 109 (Abetment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The complaint alleged that such remarks by a senior party leader—made on the very day the election schedule was announced—demonstrate a deliberate disregard for the Election Commission's guidelines and authority.
In light of these allegations, the Trinamool Congress has submitted a set of six specific demands to the Election Commission. The party has appealed to the Commission to immediately issue a "show cause" notice to Dilip Ghosh and to direct law enforcement agencies to register an FIR against him under the relevant sections of the BNS and the Representation of the People Act.
At present, the party has demanded that a ban be imposed on Dilip Ghosh to prevent him from making any further provocative or threatening remarks during the ongoing election period.
The Trinamool has also requested that adequate security arrangements be provided for the general public in the Kalighat and Chetla areas, including the residences and campaign venues of Shashi Panja and Madan Mitra. Additionally, the state's ruling party has demanded an explanation from the BJP's top leadership regarding this matter, the immediate removal of the controversial video clip from all social media and news platforms, and a public apology from Dilip Ghosh.
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