ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: TMC Moves EC Against Dilip Ghosh; Demands Poll Ban Over 'Threat Video'

By Surajit Dutta

Kolkata: The political temperature in West Bengal ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections reached a boiling point on Monday as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) lodged a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI), seeking a campaign ban against veteran BJP leader Dilip Ghosh for allegedly inciting violence.

In a five-page written complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner, Trinamool Congress on Monday demanded that an FIR be lodged against Dilip Ghosh under various sections of the law and that a ban be imposed on his election campaigning.

The Trinamool Congress alleged that a video of Dilip Ghosh has recently gone viral on social media, with threats to the party's MLAs and ministers.

However, ETV Bharat has not independently verified the authenticity of this video. In the letter submitted to the Election Commission, the Trinamool Congress said that Dilip Ghosh publicly stated that if the residence of Shashi Panja, the state's Minister for Women and Child Development and the MLA for Shyampukur, could be attacked, then similar attacks or assaults could also take place at the residences of the MLAs for Kalighat and Kamarhati, Madan Mitra.

The ruling party has asserted that such remarks are highly objectionable and amount to direct threats. Furthermore, they alleged that the BJP leader attempted to instil fear in the minds of the general public by issuing open threats of indulging in violence in the Kalighat and Chetla areas ahead of the upcoming elections.

Moreover, according to the Trinamool Congress's complaint, in the controversial video, Dilip Ghosh is seen inciting party workers by saying, "Our workers are ready. From now on, bandages won't just be tied around heads; they will be tied in many places [on the body]. We don't need outsiders; we ourselves can. I am issuing this call to our workers today."