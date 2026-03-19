ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Suvendu Kicks Off Campaign In Bhabanipur; Vows To Defeat Mamata By 25,000 Votes

Kolkata: The political climate in West Bengal has become intense on Thursday after Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition from the Bhabanipur constituency in South Kolkata, formally began his election campaign.

Adhikari declared that he would defeat Mamata Banerjee on her home turf by a margin of at least 25,000 votes in a high-stakes gamble.

The Election Commission announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly elections last Sunday. By Monday afternoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates. Adhikari is set to contest from two constituencies, Nandigram and Bhabanipur, this time.

Bhabanipur, a prominent assembly constituency in South Kolkata, has been the fortress of the Trinamool Congress since 2011. In the 2011 by-election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won as an MLA for the first time.

In 2016, she secured her second term as Chief Minister after winning from this prestigious constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, however, Mamata did not contest from Bhabanipur, as she was pitted against Suvendu in Nandigram. Later, she successfully contested and won a by-election from Bhabanipur.

Consequently, local BJP leaders and workers are visibly jubilant following the announcement of Suvendu Adhikari's candidature from such a significant constituency. Wall-writing campaigns began as early as last Monday. Large hoardings, posters featuring Suvendu Adhikari, and party flags have started appearing at various locations across the area.