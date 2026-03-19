Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Suvendu Kicks Off Campaign In Bhabanipur; Vows To Defeat Mamata By 25,000 Votes
Bhabanipur, a prominent assembly constituency in South Kolkata, has been the fortress of the Trinamool Congress since 2011.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Kolkata: The political climate in West Bengal has become intense on Thursday after Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition from the Bhabanipur constituency in South Kolkata, formally began his election campaign.
Adhikari declared that he would defeat Mamata Banerjee on her home turf by a margin of at least 25,000 votes in a high-stakes gamble.
The Election Commission announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly elections last Sunday. By Monday afternoon, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of candidates. Adhikari is set to contest from two constituencies, Nandigram and Bhabanipur, this time.
Bhabanipur, a prominent assembly constituency in South Kolkata, has been the fortress of the Trinamool Congress since 2011. In the 2011 by-election, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won as an MLA for the first time.
In 2016, she secured her second term as Chief Minister after winning from this prestigious constituency. In the 2021 Assembly elections, however, Mamata did not contest from Bhabanipur, as she was pitted against Suvendu in Nandigram. Later, she successfully contested and won a by-election from Bhabanipur.
Consequently, local BJP leaders and workers are visibly jubilant following the announcement of Suvendu Adhikari's candidature from such a significant constituency. Wall-writing campaigns began as early as last Monday. Large hoardings, posters featuring Suvendu Adhikari, and party flags have started appearing at various locations across the area.
Furthermore, since early this morning, a noticeable crowd of party workers and supporters has gathered at the BJP party office in Bhabanipur. This was anticipated, as it had been previously announced that Suvendu Adhikari would officially kick off his campaign.
Upon his arrival, Suvendu Adhikari first visited the Bhabanipur Hawkers' Corner, where he met local traders. He engaged in conversations with the business community, inquiring about the challenges and issues they face. Following this interaction, he proceeded to conduct a door-to-door campaign across the constituency.
Speaking to the media, Suvendu Adhikari expressed that, given the overwhelming response he has received in the constituency since the morning, he is confident of winning the seat by a margin of at least 25,000 votes.
Adhikari is a native resident of East Medinipur. He is now a voter in Nandigram, as he won from that constituency in both 2016 and 2021. Consequently, the Trinamool Congress said Suvendu Adhikari is an ‘outsider.’
In a retort, the Leader of the Opposition remarked that Mamata Banerjee labels even the Prime Minister an outsider. “Regardless of what Mamata may say—this time, the lotus will bloom in the Bhabanipur constituency,” Adhikari added.