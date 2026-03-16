ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Seat-Sharing Deadlock Grips BJP As BGPM Seizes Early Momentum In Darjeeling

Darjeeling: Darjeeling, the queen of the hills, looks all set for an old yet intensifying paradox of relief and fear as political temperatures rise ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The BJP has moved its knight in the game of first to gain psychological advantage over the Trinamool Congress (TMC) by releasing its candidate list ahead of the TMC.

The move, however, appears to have revealed fault lines within the BJP alliance in Darjeeling. The saffron camp now finds itself in a classic “caught between a rock and a hard place” situation, wrestling with the conflicting ambitions of its varied Hill allies: the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) and Ajay Edwards’ Indian Gorkha Janashakti Front.

The GNLF, earlier known as Gorkhaland National Liberation Front, is unwilling to vacate its seat won previously. Currently, the seat is being held by the GNLF’s Neeraj Zimba. Neeraj Zimba is a member of a dominant party in the central government. Nevertheless, the equation has been hampered by Ajay Edwards’ switching sides, who just got control of the Darjeeling Municipality before losing out to BGPM. Edwards now has his eyes set on a seat in the Legislative Assembly. Former “not crowned king” of the Hills, Bimal Gurung, also wants to re-establish himself.

Earlier, the BJP was able to keep the GJM and GNLF happy by offering each one a seat. Amid the NDA’s seat-sharing negotiations, the ruling Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) acted with precision. Within hours of the election schedule announcement on Sunday, party chief Anit Thapa declared candidates for all three Hill seats: Bijay Rai for Darjeeling, Amar Lama for Kurseong, and incumbent MLA Ruden Lepcha for Kalimpong. Notably, Thapa’s candidates will contest under their party symbol and not that of the TMC, though they are allied to the TMC, as a mark of mutual respect, which he claims is not in the BJP camp.