Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Rebellion Brews In TMC As 74 Sitting MLAs Dropped; Veterans Allege 'Ticket Trading'
The ticket distribution triggered fierce infighting between rival TMC factions, turning the constituencies into sticky political turfs.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 3:54 AM IST
Kolkata: Just ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seemingly reeling under a tough backlash following the announcement of party candidates. A new wave of resentment has been witnessed within the party’s rank and file after the party leadership decided to omit 74 MLAs, including prominent ministers, from the party’s candidate list. The party has been accused of selling tickets at cash prices.
The Rajganj Revolt: Veteran vs. athlete
TMC allowed Asian Games Gold Medalist Swapna Barman to contest the Rajganj seat, overlooking veteran MLA Khageswar Roy, who has contested from the seat since 2009.
Immediately after the ticket announcement, he reacted with rage and resigned as chairman of the Jalpaiguri District TMC. Roy said, “I was cheated out of money; the ticket was sold in cash. I will give the leadership 24 hours only.”
Roy assured that the party will be taught a ‘befitting lesson’ in Rajganj’s soil and warned that Barman, an amateur, will be defeated heavily. He said a plot was formed by internal enemies who would benefit from his ouster.
Roy said that local committee presidents are ready to resign en masse if the candidate is not changed. In reaction to the crisis, Jalpaiguri District President Mahua Gopal dubbed Roy a “seasoned legislator” and said the party may assign him “different responsibilities”. He also stated that other veterans like Pradip Kumar Barman had voluntarily opted out.
Minister unhappy in Harishchandrapur
In Malda’s Harishchandrapur, state minister Tajmul Hossain expressed ‘shock’ after being replaced by Motibur Rahman. Hossain, who defeated Rahman by 77,000 votes in 2021 when the latter was with the BJP, accused the party of ‘betrayal.’ "I cannot comprehend how an outsider, who was nowhere to be seen for four years and knows nothing of the party’s fundamentals, secured a ticket," Hossain said. His supporters alleged that the Harishchandrapur ticket was ‘sold’ for a staggering Rs 20 crore. Hossain warned that "the people will provide the ultimate answer" at the ballot box.
'Outsider' Row in Canning East
The South 24 Parganas stronghold of Canning East saw chaos on the streets late at night following the supporters of heavyweight leader Shaukat Molla.
The declaration of Mohammad Baharul Islam as the candidate led to instant protests, with loyalists branding Islam an ‘outsider’ and demanding Molla’s reinstatement. The unrest temporarily paralysed public life in several pockets of the constituency as factionalism came to the fore.
Trouble in Khandaghosh and Manteswar
The dissent has also allegedly affected the party organisation in East Bardhaman. In Khandaghosh, the nomination of Nabina Bag sparked a rebellion led by block president Aparthib Islam and district council member Biswanath Roy.
The leaders alleged that the party is rewarding 'traitors' and defectors from the CPM while sidelining those who built the organisation from scratch. "People who have faced jail terms and who fought for the party from the very beginning are being treated as outsiders," said a protesting leader, who warned of a complete stop to the election campaign if Bag is not withdrawn. Likewise, Manteswar, the nomination of Siddiqullah Chowdhury has triggered fierce infighting between rival TMC factions, turning the constituency into a political powderkeg.
Read more