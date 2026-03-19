ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Rebellion Brews In TMC As 74 Sitting MLAs Dropped; Veterans Allege 'Ticket Trading'

Kolkata: Just ahead of the West Bengal assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is seemingly reeling under a tough backlash following the announcement of party candidates. A new wave of resentment has been witnessed within the party’s rank and file after the party leadership decided to omit 74 MLAs, including prominent ministers, from the party’s candidate list. The party has been accused of selling tickets at cash prices.

The Rajganj Revolt: Veteran vs. athlete



TMC allowed Asian Games Gold Medalist Swapna Barman to contest the Rajganj seat, overlooking veteran MLA Khageswar Roy, who has contested from the seat since 2009.

Immediately after the ticket announcement, he reacted with rage and resigned as chairman of the Jalpaiguri District TMC. Roy said, “I was cheated out of money; the ticket was sold in cash. I will give the leadership 24 hours only.”

Roy assured that the party will be taught a ‘befitting lesson’ in Rajganj’s soil and warned that Barman, an amateur, will be defeated heavily. He said a plot was formed by internal enemies who would benefit from his ouster.

Roy said that local committee presidents are ready to resign en masse if the candidate is not changed. In reaction to the crisis, Jalpaiguri District President Mahua Gopal dubbed Roy a “seasoned legislator” and said the party may assign him “different responsibilities”. He also stated that other veterans like Pradip Kumar Barman had voluntarily opted out.

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