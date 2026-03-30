ETV Bharat / state

Darjeeling's Political Chessboard Expands As IGJF Enters High-Stakes Contest

Darjeeling: The electoral battle in Darjeeling is poised to turn sharper and more layered this time, with multiple regional and national forces converging on the Hills. Alongside Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha(BGPM), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) alliance, the latest entrant to make the contest more complex is Ajay Edwards’ Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF).

IGJF has announced candidates across all seven constituencies of the district, including the three Hill seats, signalling a clear intent to emerge as a serious regional force rather than a marginal player. Ajay Edwards himself will contest from Darjeeling, lawyer Bandana Rai from Kurseong, former bureaucrat Vernon Brito Lepcha from Kalimpong, Nimesh Sundas from Matigara-Naxalbari, and Krishna Nanda Singh from the Siliguri seat.

Since the IGJF announced its candidates, speculation has intensified in political circles about vote-splitting, an enduring factor in Hill politics where multiple claimants to the Gorkha identity space often fragment the mandate. A section of observers believes that Ajay’s party could eat into the BJP’s vote share, indirectly benefiting Anit Thapa’s BGPM, which is aligned with the Trinamool Congress. However, Ajay Edwards strongly disagrees.

Lawyer Bandana Rai (ETV Bharat)

"We are not here to eat into anyone’s votes. We have fielded candidates to win every seat. We wanted all regional parties to come together and contest unitedly for the demands of the Hill people, especially for Gorkhaland. But no one agreed. That is why we decided to fight alone. Our goal is the development of the Hills and a separate state," he said.

Edwards’ political messaging continues to blend development with symbolism, an approach that has defined his rise. At Pulbazar in Darjeeling, he had initiated the construction of a concrete bridge alongside an old hanging bridge over the Balason River, with support from local residents. Named the 'Unmukti Bridge,' the project has progressed significantly, with IGJF leaders recently visiting the site to inspect the final stages, as over a hundred locals participated in the work.

This is not an isolated effort. Edwards had earlier drawn attention for a similar infrastructure initiative popularly referred to as the ‘Gorkhaland Bridge’, a project that, beyond its functional value, carried strong political messaging around identity, self-reliance, and the long-standing statehood demand. Such initiatives have helped him cultivate an image that blends grassroots mobilisation with visible development work.