Darjeeling's Political Chessboard Expands As IGJF Enters High-Stakes Contest
The Ajay Edwards-led IGJF has announced candidates across all seven constituencies of the district to emerge as a serious regional force, writes Subhadeep Roy Nandi.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 6:58 PM IST
Darjeeling: The electoral battle in Darjeeling is poised to turn sharper and more layered this time, with multiple regional and national forces converging on the Hills. Alongside Anit Thapa’s Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha(BGPM), the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), and Bimal Gurung’s Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) alliance, the latest entrant to make the contest more complex is Ajay Edwards’ Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF).
IGJF has announced candidates across all seven constituencies of the district, including the three Hill seats, signalling a clear intent to emerge as a serious regional force rather than a marginal player. Ajay Edwards himself will contest from Darjeeling, lawyer Bandana Rai from Kurseong, former bureaucrat Vernon Brito Lepcha from Kalimpong, Nimesh Sundas from Matigara-Naxalbari, and Krishna Nanda Singh from the Siliguri seat.
Since the IGJF announced its candidates, speculation has intensified in political circles about vote-splitting, an enduring factor in Hill politics where multiple claimants to the Gorkha identity space often fragment the mandate. A section of observers believes that Ajay’s party could eat into the BJP’s vote share, indirectly benefiting Anit Thapa’s BGPM, which is aligned with the Trinamool Congress. However, Ajay Edwards strongly disagrees.
"We are not here to eat into anyone’s votes. We have fielded candidates to win every seat. We wanted all regional parties to come together and contest unitedly for the demands of the Hill people, especially for Gorkhaland. But no one agreed. That is why we decided to fight alone. Our goal is the development of the Hills and a separate state," he said.
Edwards’ political messaging continues to blend development with symbolism, an approach that has defined his rise. At Pulbazar in Darjeeling, he had initiated the construction of a concrete bridge alongside an old hanging bridge over the Balason River, with support from local residents. Named the 'Unmukti Bridge,' the project has progressed significantly, with IGJF leaders recently visiting the site to inspect the final stages, as over a hundred locals participated in the work.
This is not an isolated effort. Edwards had earlier drawn attention for a similar infrastructure initiative popularly referred to as the ‘Gorkhaland Bridge’, a project that, beyond its functional value, carried strong political messaging around identity, self-reliance, and the long-standing statehood demand. Such initiatives have helped him cultivate an image that blends grassroots mobilisation with visible development work.
Ajay Edwards’ candidature from Darjeeling is particularly significant in this election. In 2022, he formed the Hamro Party and, within just six months, contested the Darjeeling municipal elections. He secured a majority on his own, an outcome that disrupted established political equations in the Hills. Later, Hamro Party was rechristened as IGJF, marking an attempt to broaden both organisational scope and political ambition. Political observers believe Ajay's presence could pose a serious challenge to both the BGPM and the BJP in the Darjeeling seat.
The contest is further sharpened by ideological overlaps. While BGPM is aligned with the Trinamool Congress, which opposes the division of the state, the BJP has historically leveraged the demand for Gorkhaland and identity politics to secure electoral success in the region. The IGJF is equally vocal on the same issue, positioning itself as an uncompromising regional voice. This convergence on the core demand risks fragmenting the pro-Gorkhaland vote, potentially tilting the balance in favour of BGPM in closely fought constituencies.
BGPM spokesperson Shaktiprasad Sharma, however, remained unfazed over Ajay’s entry and said, "We wanted Ajay to field candidates, and that has happened. This works in our favour. This time, we will win all three Hill seats."
The BJP, on its part, has recalibrated its alliances in the Hills. It has decided to contest alongside Bimal Gurung’s faction of the GJM, effectively ending its long-standing association with Subhash Ghising’s GNLF. On March 19, the party announced candidates for Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong.
Under the arrangement, the BJP has allotted one seat to Gurung’s GJM, although the candidate will contest on the BJP symbol, while the remaining two seats will see BJP nominees. The move has triggered friction, with GNLF accusing the BJP of acting unilaterally without consultation or regard for past alliances, reflecting the fragile and shifting nature of political partnerships in the Hills.
For Kurseong, the BJP has fielded Sonam Lama, the party’s local block president, while in Kalimpong, it has nominated former Indian hockey team captain and Olympian Bharat Chettri. Gurung’s faction will support the BJP in these two constituencies. In Darjeeling, however, the Morcha has fielded its spokesperson, youth leader Noman Rai.
With multiple players in the fray and overlapping political agendas, especially circling the protracted demand for Gorkhaland, the electoral contest in the Hills is shaping up to be a highly competitive and unpredictable one.
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