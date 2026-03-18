Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Ex-Cricketer Ashok Dinda Moves Calcutta High Over Criminal Cases
On March 6, he submitted a formal request to the police to know the number of pending cases, but has still not got any reply.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:39 PM IST
Kolkata: A day after the BJP announced its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls 2026, former cricketer Ashok Dinda has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking to know the exact number of criminal cases against him. This time, he has been from the Moyna assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur.
On March 6, Dinda had submitted a formal request to the police to ascertain the exact number of criminal cases pending against him. However, he has yet to receive that list to date, sources said. Sources added that he approached the police precisely because he was aware that he might get the party ticket in the upcoming election.
This step was necessitated by electoral laws, which mandate that any candidate participating in an election must disclose any criminal record. To contest an election, a specific form must be submitted alongside the nomination papers declaring the number of legal cases currently pending against them.
Dinda's counsel, Anish Mukherjee, appeared before the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on Tuesday to request an urgent hearing of the matter, following which permission was granted to file the case.
Mukherjee informed the bench that despite sending a letter to the police, the requested information has not yet been provided. Access to details regarding all pending cases is essential for filing nomination papers. The matter is likely to come up for hearing this week.
Meanwhile, a fresh controversy has erupted surrounding another BJP candidate, Kalita Majhi, who has been fielded from Bardhaman's Ausgram. As her name has been placed in the 'Under Adjudication' list in the final electoral rolls published on February 28 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the question remains whether she will ultimately be included in the final voter list.
The final electoral rolls place over 60 lakhs names under adjudication. Majhi had also unsuccessfully contested from Ausgram during the 2021 Assembly polls.
West Bengal is set to vote in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting for both phases scheduled for May 4, setting the stage for a tense contest between the opposition BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari will contest from Nandigram, where he defeated Mamata Banerjee in 2021, and from Bhabanipur, the constituency currently represented by the TMC chief.
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul will contest from Asansol Dakshin, actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is set to run from Shibpur, and BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha. The BJP is expected to announce the remaining candidates soon.
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