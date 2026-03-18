ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Ex-Cricketer Ashok Dinda Moves Calcutta High Over Criminal Cases

Kolkata: A day after the BJP announced its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal Assembly polls 2026, former cricketer Ashok Dinda has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking to know the exact number of criminal cases against him. This time, he has been from the Moyna assembly constituency in Purba Medinipur.

On March 6, Dinda had submitted a formal request to the police to ascertain the exact number of criminal cases pending against him. However, he has yet to receive that list to date, sources said. Sources added that he approached the police precisely because he was aware that he might get the party ticket in the upcoming election.

This step was necessitated by electoral laws, which mandate that any candidate participating in an election must disclose any criminal record. To contest an election, a specific form must be submitted alongside the nomination papers declaring the number of legal cases currently pending against them.

Dinda's counsel, Anish Mukherjee, appeared before the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya on Tuesday to request an urgent hearing of the matter, following which permission was granted to file the case.

Mukherjee informed the bench that despite sending a letter to the police, the requested information has not yet been provided. Access to details regarding all pending cases is essential for filing nomination papers. The matter is likely to come up for hearing this week.