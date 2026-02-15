Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Congress To Form Booth Level Organisations For Tribal, ST Communities
The party alleged that both the BJP at the Centre and the Trinamool in the state have curtailed the constitutional rights of the tribal people.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Kolkata: The announcement of the schedule for the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 is just around the corner, for which calculations by political parties — like how many votes they can garner in which polling booth and how much influence they have on which community — have started. Amid this charged atmosphere, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee has announced the plan to form booth-based organisations, keeping the tribal and Scheduled Tribe communities in mind.
Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, in Kolkata on Saturday, Rajendrapal Gautam, the SC cell chair of Congress, said separate committees will be formed for tribal and Scheduled Tribe communities at every assembly, block and booth level in the state. He alleged that just as the BJP government at the Centre has curtailed the constitutional rights of the tribal people, the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal has also followed the same path.
"The Congress government has done real work for the tribals. Now, both the BJP and the Trinamool governments are taking away their rights. They are trying to buy votes by offering them allowances before the elections," he took a dig at the recent state budget announcement of a Rs 500 increase in the Lakshmi Bhandar and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the Yubasathi scheme for unemployed youth aged 21 to 40. "The problem cannot be solved by giving allowances without increasing job opportunities," he added.
Gutam said to ensure the rights of the tribal community in education, health and employment, organisations must be formed at the village level. For this purpose, special programs will be taken up across Bengal in the coming days and preparations will also be made for a larger movement by increasing the booth-based organisational strength, he added.
State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said there is more than one reserved seat in the 294 assembly constituencies. "About 38% of the people belong to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes categories, as per the vote count. Yet no government has given importance to their plight," he said, claiming that this percentage will increase further if the census is conducted.
Alleging discrimination in the education sector, Gautam said, "With the closure of government schools, the number of private education institutes is increasing. But tribal families can't spend a minimum of Rs 4,000 a month as fee in private schools. Where the monthly income of many families is between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000, it is becoming difficult to continue their studies."
Blaming the long process of getting government and central scholarships, he said, "We have to wait for months and years for scholarships, which forces many students to give up their studies. They are even choosing the path of suicide out of despair."
Congress leaders also launched a scathing attack on the Centre, alleging that over one lakh government schools have been shut in the country, and the same trend is visible in West Bengal. "Students from Dalit and tribal families are the most affected. We do not do politics of division. Inclusive thinking is the strength of Congress," Gautam added.
Taking on both BJP and TMC, Sarkar said, "There is a tradition of Rabindranath Tagore and Kazi Nazrul Islam on the soil of Bengal. But today, the politics of division is rampant. Unemployment is on the rise. Despite reservations, the marginalised people are not making real progress." He claimed that Congress can show an alternative path on the issue of industry and employment.
Also Read