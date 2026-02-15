ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Congress To Form Booth Level Organisations For Tribal, ST Communities

Kolkata: The announcement of the schedule for the West Bengal assembly elections 2026 is just around the corner, for which calculations by political parties — like how many votes they can garner in which polling booth and how much influence they have on which community — have started. Amid this charged atmosphere, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee has announced the plan to form booth-based organisations, keeping the tribal and Scheduled Tribe communities in mind.

Addressing a press conference at the party's state headquarters, Bidhan Bhavan, in Kolkata on Saturday, Rajendrapal Gautam, the SC cell chair of Congress, said separate committees will be formed for tribal and Scheduled Tribe communities at every assembly, block and booth level in the state. He alleged that just as the BJP government at the Centre has curtailed the constitutional rights of the tribal people, the Trinamool Congress government in Bengal has also followed the same path.

"The Congress government has done real work for the tribals. Now, both the BJP and the Trinamool governments are taking away their rights. They are trying to buy votes by offering them allowances before the elections," he took a dig at the recent state budget announcement of a Rs 500 increase in the Lakshmi Bhandar and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the Yubasathi scheme for unemployed youth aged 21 to 40. "The problem cannot be solved by giving allowances without increasing job opportunities," he added.

Gutam said to ensure the rights of the tribal community in education, health and employment, organisations must be formed at the village level. For this purpose, special programs will be taken up across Bengal in the coming days and preparations will also be made for a larger movement by increasing the booth-based organisational strength, he added.

State Congress president Subhankar Sarkar said there is more than one reserved seat in the 294 assembly constituencies. "About 38% of the people belong to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes categories, as per the vote count. Yet no government has given importance to their plight," he said, claiming that this percentage will increase further if the census is conducted.