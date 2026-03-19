Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: BJP Releases Second List Of 112 Candidates
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, has been fielded from Egra Purba Medinipur and former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar.
Published : March 19, 2026 at 6:20 PM IST
Kolkata: Four days after the announcement of elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly 2026, the BJP on Thursday announced the second list of 112 candidates. While candidates for 38 seats are yet to be announced, sources said the 'Lotus Camp' is poised to unveil the final and complete list very shortly.
The second list throws up several surprises like the maiden one. Rekha Patra, the face of the women's protest against the Trinamool's alleged atrocity in South 24 Paraganas's Sandeshkhali, has been fielded in Hingalganj, actor Hiranmoy Chatterjee from Howrah's Shyampur, former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga, and former IPS officer Rajesh Kumar in North 24 Paraganas's Jagaddal.
Similarly, the party has fielded former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh from North 24 Paraganas's Noapara, lawyer Kaustav Bagchi from Barrackpore, lawyer Tarunjyoti Tewari from Rajarhat-Gopalpur, actress Roopa Ganguly in Sonarpur South, actor Papia Adhikari from Tollygunge, and Ritesh Tewari from Kashipur-Belgachia. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, has been nominated as a candidate in Egra Purba Medinipur.
Political observers believe that the saffron party has curated its candidate list by striking a balance between familiar faces and newcomers across various constituencies. However, the BJP has replaced its candidate for the Bishnupur constituency from its initial list, beyond just introducing new names, leading to speculations among political circles.
Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress has already released its complete list of 291 candidates on Tuesday, while the Left Front also released its second list earlier on Thursday.
The BJP had announced its maiden list of 144 candidates, naming Adhikari from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, the constituency represented by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who has been nominated again.
As polls are scheduled to take place on April 23 and 29, it is becoming increasingly evident that candidate selection has emerged as one of the key strategic manoeuvres for political parties.
Political analysts suggest that the BJP's phased approach to announcing candidates is an integral part of this broader strategy. It now remains to be seen whom the 'Lotus camp' places its trust in for the remaining 38 seats and what further surprises that final list might throw up.
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