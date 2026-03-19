ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: BJP Releases Second List Of 112 Candidates

Sources said the 'Lotus Camp' is poised to unveil the final and complete list very shortly. ( IANS )

Kolkata: Four days after the announcement of elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly 2026, the BJP on Thursday announced the second list of 112 candidates. While candidates for 38 seats are yet to be announced, sources said the 'Lotus Camp' is poised to unveil the final and complete list very shortly.

The second list throws up several surprises like the maiden one. Rekha Patra, the face of the women's protest against the Trinamool's alleged atrocity in South 24 Paraganas's Sandeshkhali, has been fielded in Hingalganj, actor Hiranmoy Chatterjee from Howrah's Shyampur, former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik in Cooch Behar's Mathabhanga, and former IPS officer Rajesh Kumar in North 24 Paraganas's Jagaddal.

Similarly, the party has fielded former Barrackpore MP Arjun Singh from North 24 Paraganas's Noapara, lawyer Kaustav Bagchi from Barrackpore, lawyer Tarunjyoti Tewari from Rajarhat-Gopalpur, actress Roopa Ganguly in Sonarpur South, actor Papia Adhikari from Tollygunge, and Ritesh Tewari from Kashipur-Belgachia. Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Dibyendu Adhikari, has been nominated as a candidate in Egra Purba Medinipur.

Political observers believe that the saffron party has curated its candidate list by striking a balance between familiar faces and newcomers across various constituencies. However, the BJP has replaced its candidate for the Bishnupur constituency from its initial list, beyond just introducing new names, leading to speculations among political circles.