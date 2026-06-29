ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Passes OBC Amendment Bill, Scraps TMC Regime List

Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the amended bill on the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government jobs, scrapping the OBC list prepared during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than SC and ST) Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The West Bengal Backward Classes Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were passed by voice vote, with 164 in favour and 17 votes against. The government clarified that the bills were introduced primarily to comply with a recent Calcutta High Court verdict.

Tabling the Bills, Backward Classes Welfare and Mass Education Extension and Library Services Minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh alleged that the previous TMC government had deliberately prepared a biased OBC list by including a large number of people from the Muslim community to appease its minority vote bank.

BJP MLA Arijit Bakshi alleged that between 2010 and 2012, communities were listed as OBCs in a seemingly "magical" manner without any infrastructure or scientific survey, solely to secure vote banks and appease specific political constituencies. Terming the previous government's actions a prime example of "intellectual dishonesty and institutional corruption," he said the amendment is the outcome of a 14-year legal and political struggle.

The Suvendu Adhikari-led government claimed that the revised list had given additional advantages to Muslim communities at the cost of Hindu communities. Presently, there are 65 communities under Category A for OBC reservation and 78 communities under Category B, as provided under the law amended during the TMC regime.

The latest amendments also empower the Backwards Classes Commission to raise objections to the inclusion or exclusion of any community from the OBC list. The Bills further provide that the state government, in consultation with the commission, will determine the percentage of reservation for OBCs in state government jobs. While the reservation quota may be revised from time to time, the total reservation will not exceed 50%.

The government will also have the authority to classify OBC communities into different categories based on their degree of backwardness, in consultation with the Commission. The new legislation also restores the structure of the reservation law introduced by the erstwhile Left Front government in 2010 following the recommendations of the Ranganath Mishra Commission.