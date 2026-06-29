Bengal Assembly Passes OBC Amendment Bill, Scraps TMC Regime List
Backward Classes Welfare Minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh alleged that the TMC government had deliberately prepared a biased OBC list, including a large number of Muslims.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday passed the amended bill on the reservation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in government jobs, scrapping the OBC list prepared during the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.
The West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than SC and ST) Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and The West Bengal Backward Classes Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2026, were passed by voice vote, with 164 in favour and 17 votes against. The government clarified that the bills were introduced primarily to comply with a recent Calcutta High Court verdict.
Tabling the Bills, Backward Classes Welfare and Mass Education Extension and Library Services Minister Gouri Shankar Ghosh alleged that the previous TMC government had deliberately prepared a biased OBC list by including a large number of people from the Muslim community to appease its minority vote bank.
BJP MLA Arijit Bakshi alleged that between 2010 and 2012, communities were listed as OBCs in a seemingly "magical" manner without any infrastructure or scientific survey, solely to secure vote banks and appease specific political constituencies. Terming the previous government's actions a prime example of "intellectual dishonesty and institutional corruption," he said the amendment is the outcome of a 14-year legal and political struggle.
The Suvendu Adhikari-led government claimed that the revised list had given additional advantages to Muslim communities at the cost of Hindu communities. Presently, there are 65 communities under Category A for OBC reservation and 78 communities under Category B, as provided under the law amended during the TMC regime.
The latest amendments also empower the Backwards Classes Commission to raise objections to the inclusion or exclusion of any community from the OBC list. The Bills further provide that the state government, in consultation with the commission, will determine the percentage of reservation for OBCs in state government jobs. While the reservation quota may be revised from time to time, the total reservation will not exceed 50%.
The government will also have the authority to classify OBC communities into different categories based on their degree of backwardness, in consultation with the Commission. The new legislation also restores the structure of the reservation law introduced by the erstwhile Left Front government in 2010 following the recommendations of the Ranganath Mishra Commission.
The Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee-led government had enacted the law through a Bill introduced by the then Backwards Classes Development Minister Yogesh Chandra Burman, providing for 10% reservation for Category A and 7% for Category B communities.
VIDEO | Kolkata: Backward Classes amendment bill passed in West Bengal Assembly— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 29, 2026
Source: Third Party pic.twitter.com/2AzaQuNueU
After coming to power in 2011, the TMC government amended the law in 2012, retaining 65 communities in Category A and 78 in Category B, including Christians converted from the Scheduled Castes into it.
The amendments also reorganised the schedules of the original law by shifting the earlier Schedule 1 and Schedule 2 to Schedule 2 and Schedule 3, respectively.
The latest bill reinstated the original Left Front-era Schedule 1, corresponding to Schedule 2 under the TMC law, while scrapping the TMC-era Schedule 1 and Schedule 3. The percentage of reservation in state government jobs for OBCs will be decided by the state government in consultation with the Backward Classes Commission.
ISF MLA Naushad Siddique criticised the bill as an attempt to deprive the backward sections of society of their rights by targeting a specific community for political motives. Citing the Ranganath Misra Commission and the verdict in the Indira Sawhney case, he argued that reducing the reservation quota from 17% to 7% without any scientific or empirical data is entirely illegal and expressed concern that this move would further exacerbate social division and deprivation.
Echoing similar sentiments, TMC MLA Babar Ali said the backwardness faced by the marginalised Muslims like weavers, butchers, and fishermen is not a figment of imagination but a harsh reality. "The primary objective of the Constitution is to ensure genuine equality, not merely legal equality," he added.
Acknowledging the history of reservation, CPI(M) MLA Mostafizur Rahman alleged a lack of transparency in the compilation of the OBC list since 2011 and urged the government to ensure that the futures of those who have already secured employment are not jeopardised by this new bill.
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