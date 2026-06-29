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Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Proposing Preventive Detention Of Anti-Socials For Up To 12 Months

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes.

Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Proposing Preventive Detention Of Anti-Socials For Up To 12 Months
West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presents the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Monday, June 22, 2026. (IANS)
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By PTI

Published : June 29, 2026 at 6:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kolkata: A bill to curb anti-social activities with a stringent provision of preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial was passed in the assembly on Monday.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, was passed in the House with 176 MLAs voting in favour and 42 against it, while 20 abstained. It is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the assembly.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.

The bill is targeted at goondas and won't be misused in any manner, including for political purposes, the CM assured the House.

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TAGGED:

WB PUBLIC SAFETY AND CONTROL
ANTI SOCIAL ACTIVITIES BILL
SUVENDU ADHIKARI
DETENTION
BENGAL ASSEMBLY

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