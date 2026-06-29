ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Passes Bill Proposing Preventive Detention Of Anti-Socials For Up To 12 Months

West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta presents the state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Monday, June 22, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: A bill to curb anti-social activities with a stringent provision of preventive detention for up to 12 months without trial was passed in the assembly on Monday.

The West Bengal Public Safety and Control of Anti-Social Activities Bill, 2026, was passed in the House with 176 MLAs voting in favour and 42 against it, while 20 abstained. It is aimed at preventing riots and other forms of violence, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in the assembly.

Explaining the rationale behind introducing the bill, Adhikari said the existing laws do not have the provision to recover the cost for property destruction from those involved in violence, directly or otherwise.