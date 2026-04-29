ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Elections Stall Rs 5,000 Crore Project Works In Telangana

Hyderabad: As the ongoing West Asia conflict has triggered a global fuel shortage, the West Bengal Assembly elections have brought flyover construction across the city to a near standstill.

With a large number of migrant labourers going to their hometowns to cast their votes, projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore have been halted. According to officials, the work has remained completely stalled for the past two weeks and the situation is likely to continue until the election results are announced.

Construction Slows As Workers Leave For Polls

Currently, flyovers and underpasses worth about Rs 3,000 crore are being constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), while another Rs 2,000 crore worth of flyover projects are underway under HMDA. However, only around 10 per cent of the workforce is available at sites, limiting activity to minor works.

Engineers said that around 70 to 90 per cent of the workers involved in slab work, centreing, JCB operations and crane handling are from West Bengal. Most have returned home to vote in elections.

Workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha are carrying out only 10-20 per cent of the work. Officials added that once workers return to their hometowns, they typically stay for at least a month, further impacting timelines.

Delays Expected In Projects