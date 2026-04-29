Bengal Assembly Elections Stall Rs 5,000 Crore Project Works In Telangana
Labour shortage due to the Bengal elections halts construction projects in Hyderabad, with only limited work continuing and major infrastructure timelines facing delays.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: As the ongoing West Asia conflict has triggered a global fuel shortage, the West Bengal Assembly elections have brought flyover construction across the city to a near standstill.
With a large number of migrant labourers going to their hometowns to cast their votes, projects worth nearly Rs 5,000 crore have been halted. According to officials, the work has remained completely stalled for the past two weeks and the situation is likely to continue until the election results are announced.
Construction Slows As Workers Leave For Polls
Currently, flyovers and underpasses worth about Rs 3,000 crore are being constructed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC), and Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC), while another Rs 2,000 crore worth of flyover projects are underway under HMDA. However, only around 10 per cent of the workforce is available at sites, limiting activity to minor works.
Engineers said that around 70 to 90 per cent of the workers involved in slab work, centreing, JCB operations and crane handling are from West Bengal. Most have returned home to vote in elections.
Workers from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha are carrying out only 10-20 per cent of the work. Officials added that once workers return to their hometowns, they typically stay for at least a month, further impacting timelines.
Delays Expected In Projects
The impact is most visible at key infrastructure sites such as Khajaguda, Triple IT junctions, and the Gachibowli road expansion works. Engineers said labour is being shifted across sites to complete critical tasks, such as slab work.
Workers from the Paradise Junction flyover project have been diverted to the Santosh Nagar steel bridge works as part of contingency measures. Officials said arrangements are being planned to bring workers back after the election results, but delays are expected as many may not return until the end of summer. The disruption is likely to affect project deadlines for several weeks.
Election Impact Outweighs Other Challenges
The construction sector in Hyderabad has been significantly affected by the West Bengal elections, particularly as a large number of skilled centreing workers belong to that state. Even in high-rise construction using advanced Mevan technology, experienced labour, largely from West Bengal, is essential.
K Sridhar Reddy, president of NAREDCO Telangana, said, "Most of the workers in this sector are from West Bengal. Although the elections in that state are ending on Wednesday, the workers are unlikely to return until the end of summer. While delays in material supply due to West Asia tensions have increased costs, the Bengal elections have had a greater impact."
B Jagannath Rao, president-elect of CREDAI Hyderabad, said, "Work has been hampered for a few weeks due to the Bengal elections as workers returned to their hometowns. This is delaying project completion. We have requested TG RERA to extend project deadlines."
The disruption has also been linked to a broader political push encouraging migrant workers to return home and exercise their voting rights. According to officials, many workers returned after appeals by Mamata Banerjee, amid concerns that failure to vote could affect access to welfare benefits such as ration cards and other entitlements.
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