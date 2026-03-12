ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Elections Likely In Two Phases: EC Official

Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly polls are likely to be held in two phases, a senior official of the Election Commission said on Thursday.

He said the final decision will be made after another round of meetings at the EC's New Delhi office. "The assembly elections to 294 seats in West Bengal will most likely be held in two phases from next month," the official said.

Most political parties in the state, barring the ruling TMC, had sought one or two-phased elections during their recent meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata, he said, adding similar suggestions were made by other officials, including those from security forces.