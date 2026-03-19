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Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Tightens Grip On Polls With More Strategic Officer Transfers

In a late evening development, the EC appointed IPS officers Murlidhar Sharma and Waquar Raza as observers for the Tamil Nadu election.

Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: EC Tightens Grip On Polls With More Strategic Officer Transfers
Trinamool Congress posters against BJP, "Boycott BJP in West Bengal" in Kolkata. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 19, 2026 at 8:21 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Kolkata: The Election Commission has intensified preparations for the West Bengal Assembly elections, ordering a fresh reshuffle of senior officers late Wednesday, posting two secretaries to other poll-bound states as observers, and deploying 13 IAS and five IPS officers in key poll management roles.

Priyanka Shingla, special secretary of the civil defence and disaster management department, and P Mohan Gandhi, secretary of industries, commerce and enterprises, were sent to other states as election observers, officials said.

In a parallel order, 13 IAS officers were appointed district magistrates (DMs), who will also serve as district election officers (DEOs), placing them at the centre of poll supervision. Officers Jitin Yadav (Cooch Behar), Sandeep Ghosh (Jalpaiguri), Vivek Kumar (Uttar Dinajpur), Rajanvir Singh Kapur (Malda) and R Arjun (Murshidabad) have been posted as DMs-cum-DEOs.

Similarly, Srikant Palli has been appointed as DM-cum-DEO of Nadia, Sweta Agarwal in Purba Bardhaman, Shilpa Gorisaria in North 24 Parganas, Abhishek Kumar Tiwary in South 24 Parganas, Harishankar Panicker in Darjeeling and T Balasubramanian in Alipurduar.

Smita Pandey has been posted as Municipal Commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and DEO of Kolkata North, while Randhir Kumar will serve as DEO of Kolkata South.

Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 EC Tightens Grip On Polls With More Strategic Officer Transfers
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (ANI)

Five IPS officers were also transferred as deputy inspectors general (DIGs), including Rathod Amitkumar Bharat (Raiganj Range), Ajeet Singh Yadav (Murshidabad), Shrihari Pandey (Bardhaman), Kankar Prosad Barui (Presidency Range), and Anjali Singh (Jalpaiguri).

"These officers will play a crucial role in ensuring free, fair and transparent elections. Many will also function in observer capacities to closely monitor poll preparedness and conduct at the district level," a senior officer of the Election Commission said.

Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 EC Tightens Grip On Polls With More Strategic Officer Transfers
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee publishes the Trinamul Congress party candidates list for the upcoming West Bengal assembly election, in Kolkata on Tuesday. TMC party MP and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also seen. (ANI)

In a late evening development, the EC appointed IPS officers Murlidhar Sharma and Waquar Raza as observers for the Tamil Nadu election. Sharma is currently CP Bidhannagar, while Raza serves as CP Siliguri. Both have been directed to report immediately.

The poll panel has also deployed IPS officers Abhijit Banerjee and Dhritiman Sarkar in poll-bound Kerala, Sandip Karra (Nagaland bypoll) and Amandeep in Tamil Nadu as police observers.

The EC has so far appointed 15 West Bengal cadre IPS officers as observers for other state elections, after earlier removing them from their respective posts.

The reshuffle follows earlier changes after the election schedule was announced, including the transfer of Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, Home Secretary Jagdish Prasad Meena, and the removal of DGP Peeyush Pandey and Kolkata Police Commissioner Supratim Sarkar. Polling for the 294-member assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

Read More:

  1. Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: Rebellion Brews In TMC As 74 Sitting MLAs Dropped; Veterans Allege 'Ticket Trading'
  2. Bengal Assembly Polls 2026: TMC Moves EC Against Dilip Ghosh; Demands Poll Ban Over 'Threat Video'

TAGGED:

ELECTION COMMISSION
BENGAL TRANSFERS
ECI
ASSEMBLY POLLS
BENGAL ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026

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