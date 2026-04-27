Bengal Assembly Election Phase 2: EC Announces Tight Security Plan, Last Day Of Poll Campaign Today
During a high-level coordination meeting, the EC reviewed the preparedness in 142 constituencies that would go to the polls on April 29.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 8:03 AM IST
Kolkata: As West Bengal votes in the second and final phase of Assembly Elections on April 29, the Election Commission of India has announced a stringent security plan for the polls, making it clear that any attempt to disrupt voting or obstruct electors would be dealt with firmly.
Today (April 27) is the last day of campaigning in the state, which has witnessed an intense political battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have led multiple rallies in the state, launching direct attacks against TMC.
On Sunday, both Modi and Shah led key poll programmes and roadshows in the state, setting up for an intense political battle in the second phase. The counting of votes takes place on May 4.
The state witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the first phase of the polls held on April 23. In the last 48 hours, police have recovered dozens of crude bombs, allegedly from the house of a TMC worker at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district. Following this, the Election Commission on Sunday directed the police to launch a special drive to arrest those involved in illegal manufacturing of crude bombs in the poll-bound state, and asserted that the National Investigation Agency would probe all such cases.
It also directed security personnel to carry out constituency-wise deployment and step up area domination exercises in interior lanes and sensitive neighbourhoods to ensure that voters can exercise their franchise without fear.
During a high-level coordination meeting, attended by poll officials, senior police officers and commanders of central forces from three election districts under Kolkata, the EC reviewed the preparedness in 142 constituencies that would go to polls on April 29.
"As part of the plan, 160 motorcycles carrying two CAPF personnel each will patrol localities across the constituencies for quick deployment. The focus is on force deployment, vulnerability mapping, communication between the civil and police administration and ensuring a visible security presence in every area," the official said.
The meeting was also attended by the Commissioner of Kolkata Police, District Election Officers of Kolkata Uttar, Kolkata Dakshin and South 24 Parganas, returning officers, general and police observers, Special Observer Subrata Gupta and Special Police Observer N K Mishra.
Meanwhile, state Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal, who visited Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district ahead of the second phase of polling, held a meeting with representatives of various political parties and urged them to encourage voters to participate freely.
"We have requested everyone to ensure peaceful and normal voting. Bogus voting or booth capturing will not be allowed. People must be able to exercise their democratic right without fear. Anyone trying to prevent that will face action," Agarwal said.
He said CCTV cameras would be installed at every polling station, central forces would remain deployed at booths, and unauthorised persons would not be allowed within 100 metres of polling premises.
"Voters should go out and cast their votes. We are here to restore confidence in the electoral process," the CEO said.
Later in the evening, state General Observer Subrata Gupta said, "We are working hard with district officials, including police and the CAPF, to ensure an even better Phase-2 where people of West Bengal will be able to vote freely and without fear."
The commission has been conducting similar preparedness reviews in several districts ahead of the second phase as part of efforts to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling in the state, another official said.
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