ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Election Phase 2: EC Announces Tight Security Plan, Last Day Of Poll Campaign Today

Supporters gather before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow, amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 26, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: As West Bengal votes in the second and final phase of Assembly Elections on April 29, the Election Commission of India has announced a stringent security plan for the polls, making it clear that any attempt to disrupt voting or obstruct electors would be dealt with firmly. Today (April 27) is the last day of campaigning in the state, which has witnessed an intense political battle between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, have led multiple rallies in the state, launching direct attacks against TMC. On Sunday, both Modi and Shah led key poll programmes and roadshows in the state, setting up for an intense political battle in the second phase. The counting of votes takes place on May 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya during a roadshow amid the ongoing state Assembly elections, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah greets supporters during a roadshow, amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, at Barasat, in North 24 Parganas district, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (PTI) The state witnessed sporadic incidents of violence in the first phase of the polls held on April 23. In the last 48 hours, police have recovered dozens of crude bombs, allegedly from the house of a TMC worker at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district. Following this, the Election Commission on Sunday directed the police to launch a special drive to arrest those involved in illegal manufacturing of crude bombs in the poll-bound state, and asserted that the National Investigation Agency would probe all such cases. Actor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saayoni Ghosh greets supporters during a public meeting in support of the party's candidates, amid the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, at Uddharanpur, in Purba Bardhaman district, Sunday, April 26, 2026. (PTI)