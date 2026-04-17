ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: 23% Candidates Face Criminal Cases In Phase 1; BJP Tops List

A vendor displays kites with various political party symbols for sale ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Friday, April 17, 2026. ( PTI )

Kolkata: The deepening nexus between politics and crime has once again come under sharp focus, with new analysis from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) revealing that 23% of candidates contesting the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 have declared criminal cases in their affidavits.

Out of 1,475 candidates in the fray, a significant number face serious charges, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) topping the list. Of its 152 candidates, 106 (70%) have declared criminal cases, including 96 (63%) facing serious charges. The ruling All India Trinamool Congress follows, with 63 candidates (43%) having criminal records, including 48 facing serious offences.

Among other parties, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has fielded 43 candidates (44%) with criminal cases, of whom 36 face serious charges. The Indian National Congress has relatively lower figures, with 39 candidates (26%) facing criminal cases, including 33 charged with serious offences.

More concerning is the nature of these allegations. Of the total candidates analysed, 294 face non-bailable and grave charges. Nineteen candidates have declared cases related to murder under Section 302 of the IPC, while 105 face charges of attempted murder. Additionally, 98 candidates are accused of crimes against women, including six facing rape charges.