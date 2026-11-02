ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Assembly Canteen Worker Found Dead In Restroom, Probe Launched

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Body of a canteen staff member was discovered inside a restroom of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday morning, raising questions over the security aspects within the highly protected premises.

According to police sources, the deceased staff member, identified as Umesh Chandra Das, was working as a temporary employee at the Assembly for the last 15 years.

Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) of the Kolkata Police, said, "We are looking into how the incident occurred. Detectives from the Homicide Division have already arrived at the scene, and an investigation has been initiated." According to the police, some employees of the Assembly saw Das lying unconscious on the floor of the restroom and immediately informed the security personnel on duty and then the local police station.