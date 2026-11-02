Bengal Assembly Canteen Worker Found Dead In Restroom, Probe Launched
Umesh Chandra Das, a temporary employee of West Bengal Legislative Assembly, was found unconscious on the floor of the restroom by some staff members.
Published : November 2, 2026 at 1:13 PM IST
Kolkata: Body of a canteen staff member was discovered inside a restroom of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Monday morning, raising questions over the security aspects within the highly protected premises.
According to police sources, the deceased staff member, identified as Umesh Chandra Das, was working as a temporary employee at the Assembly for the last 15 years.
Kunal Agarwal, Additional Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) of the Kolkata Police, said, "We are looking into how the incident occurred. Detectives from the Homicide Division have already arrived at the scene, and an investigation has been initiated."
According to the police, some employees of the Assembly saw Das lying unconscious on the floor of the restroom and immediately informed the security personnel on duty and then the local police station.
A team from the Hare Street police station promptly arrived at the scene. Subsequently, with the assistance of the police and the Legislative Assembly’s security personnel, the canteen worker was quickly rescued from the restroom and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.
The police have sent the body for post-mortem and said that the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained.
The Hare Street police station has initiated a thorough investigation into the incident. Along with examining CCTV footage from the Assembly premises, the police are also questioning the colleagues of the deceased employee.