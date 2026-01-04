ETV Bharat / state

Bengal: 68-Year-Old Man Dies Post SIR Hearing; TMC Blames EC, BJP

Kolkata/Jaynagar: A 68-year-old man, who had appeared for SIR hearing with a cannula inserted in his nose after being discharged from a hospital, died in Kolkata, triggering a political storm, with the TMC blaming anxiety over voter-roll revision as the cause of his death and the BJP dismissing the charge as “drama”.

Nazitul Mollah, a resident of Uttar Thakurechak area under the Gardeowani gram panchayat in South 24 Parganas's Jaynagar, breathed his last on Saturday night.

Mollah had received a notice for a hearing linked to the SIR of electoral rolls, when he was undergoing treatment for breathing-related ailments, his family members said. They said Mollah had been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on December 20 after his condition worsened.

While he was hospitalised, a notice for an SIR hearing was served at his home, allegedly after his name was not found in the 2002 voter list, one of his family members said. He was discharged on December 28 with a cannula inserted in his nose, and according to the family, he had appeared at the hearing centre on December 31 despite his frail condition.

His health deteriorated again after returning home, and he was readmitted to the same hospital on January 2. Doctors declared him dead on Saturday night, the family said. “He was unwell for a long time, but the hearing notice pushed him into extreme anxiety. Ignoring his physical condition, he went for the hearing with a tube in his nose. The stress and travel took a toll he could not survive,” the family member said.