Benagram, The West Bengal 'Ghost Village' That Comes Alive Only For Lakshmi Puja
On Lakshmi Puja day, devotees, numbering nearly 300, share a feast featuring khichdi, a traditional rice and lentil dish, and other delicacies, writes Tarak Chattopadhyay.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
Asansol: On the full moon night of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the entire village is decked up with lights in West Bengal’s Benagram. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped at temples, and devotees—numbering nearly 300—gather to share a feast featuring khichdi, a traditional rice and lentil dish, and various other delicacies.
Yet, as the night passes and morning breaks, the scene shifts entirely. The residents depart, leaving their ancestral homes behind, and the village falls completely silent and deserted. This has long been the reality for Benagram, located near Niamatpur in Kulti—a place now known as the 'ghost village.'
Why did Benagram become deserted?
About 15–16 years ago, the majority of the villagers abandoned their homes. As the exodus occurred around 2008–2009, various stories began to circulate—some claimed the residents fled out of fear of ghosts, which eventually earned Benagram the moniker 'ghost village.' However, others said that the villagers left due to a pervasive sense of insecurity, driven by the fear of violent crimes and illicit activities. However, the precise reason why most residents chose to leave their ancestral land remains unclear to this day.
Some villagers pointed out that at that time, the village saw virtually no development. Poor road conditions, lack of drinking water, unreliable electricity, and a constant sense of insecurity were part of daily life. Furthermore, anti-social activities were linked to breaking into railway wagons. In short, they argued that these adverse conditions forced the residents to abandon their homes.
Residents hope to return
Following the change in the state government, villagers have begun to harbour hope. They wish to return to their ancestral homes. They demand that the government take the initiative to ensure the safety of the villagers. They call for the construction of better roads, as well as the provision of drinking water and electricity in the village. They wish to return and settle permanently at the very village they were once forced to leave. They hope that in the future, the lights in Benagram will shine not just for a single night during Lakshmi Puja, but throughout the year.
What the locals say
This yearning to return to the village is echoed by resident Saroj Roy. He said, "Only we know how painful it is to be uprooted from our own ancestral homes and live in a rented house in another city. We all want to return to our village. We appeal to the new government to make appropriate arrangements for our return. By ensuring our safety and providing essential services, please help us go back to our own homes."
Even after leaving, the residents of Benagram have not severed their ties with the village. The pull of their land, their ancestral homes, and their roots keeps them drawn to their ancestral place. However, they feel that the conditions are not yet right.
Why has the village remained uninhabited despite administrative efforts?
It would be incorrect to say that the administration has taken no development initiatives for Benagram. Certain steps were indeed taken: electricity poles were installed, and the Asansol Municipal Corporation paved the village roads. Locals recall that the then-mayor, Jitendra Tiwari, had promised that if the villagers returned, drinking water connections would be provided to every household. It was also promised that if the residents returned and requested electricity connections, those facilities would be provided.
Yet, the residents have not returned to settle in the village permanently. Even as industries and human settlements have expanded in the surrounding areas, the houses in Benagram remain deserted. It remains a mystery why, despite receiving assurances of development in the past, the residents chose not to return to their village or their ancestral homes. Nevertheless, the villagers have once again appealed to the government to create an environment that would allow them to return and live in their village with a sense of security.
Villagers return for one night during Lakshmi Puja
Lakshmi Puja in Benagram—for one night each year, the village seems to come back to life. All the residents return on this day. Lights are powered by generators, and music plays over loudspeakers. A bhog (ritual meal) is prepared for nearly 300 people. For this single day, the atmosphere of Benagram—often referred to as a "ghost village"—is completely transformed.
Somnath Char, who has overseen the cooking for the Lakshmi Puja in Benagram for nearly 35 years, said, “This is the one day when the people of Benagram all return together. Everyone joins the festivities. While some may visit occasionally to look after their land, no one stays overnight. Once the night of Lakshmi Puja passes, everyone leaves the village again."
Somnath added, "We want the government to play a proactive role. Arrangements should be made so that the villagers can return and live in their own village once more."
Bhajan Majhi, one of the cooks responsible for preparing the bhog, said, “This year's menu includes radhaballabhi, chana masala, rice, mixed vegetables, chutney, papad, and various other dishes. The bhog is being prepared for about 300 to 350 people."
While lights may shine in Benagram on the night of Lakshmi Puja, it is only temporary. Once the worship concludes, silence descends upon the village once again. The village, which was once alive with the hum of activity—where card games were played under the shade of trees, children swam in the pond, and daily life unfolded within a familiar, bustling environment—now remains steeped in silence for the better part of the year.
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