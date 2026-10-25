ETV Bharat / state

Benagram, The West Bengal 'Ghost Village' That Comes Alive Only For Lakshmi Puja

Asansol: On the full moon night of Kojagari Lakshmi Puja, the entire village is decked up with lights in West Bengal’s Benagram. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped at temples, and devotees—numbering nearly 300—gather to share a feast featuring khichdi, a traditional rice and lentil dish, and various other delicacies.

Yet, as the night passes and morning breaks, the scene shifts entirely. The residents depart, leaving their ancestral homes behind, and the village falls completely silent and deserted. This has long been the reality for Benagram, located near Niamatpur in Kulti—a place now known as the 'ghost village.'

Why did Benagram become deserted?

About 15–16 years ago, the majority of the villagers abandoned their homes. As the exodus occurred around 2008–2009, various stories began to circulate—some claimed the residents fled out of fear of ghosts, which eventually earned Benagram the moniker 'ghost village.' However, others said that the villagers left due to a pervasive sense of insecurity, driven by the fear of violent crimes and illicit activities. However, the precise reason why most residents chose to leave their ancestral land remains unclear to this day.

Some villagers pointed out that at that time, the village saw virtually no development. Poor road conditions, lack of drinking water, unreliable electricity, and a constant sense of insecurity were part of daily life. Furthermore, anti-social activities were linked to breaking into railway wagons. In short, they argued that these adverse conditions forced the residents to abandon their homes.

Residents hope to return

Following the change in the state government, villagers have begun to harbour hope. They wish to return to their ancestral homes. They demand that the government take the initiative to ensure the safety of the villagers. They call for the construction of better roads, as well as the provision of drinking water and electricity in the village. They wish to return and settle permanently at the very village they were once forced to leave. They hope that in the future, the lights in Benagram will shine not just for a single night during Lakshmi Puja, but throughout the year.

What the locals say

This yearning to return to the village is echoed by resident Saroj Roy. He said, "Only we know how painful it is to be uprooted from our own ancestral homes and live in a rented house in another city. We all want to return to our village. We appeal to the new government to make appropriate arrangements for our return. By ensuring our safety and providing essential services, please help us go back to our own homes."

Even after leaving, the residents of Benagram have not severed their ties with the village. The pull of their land, their ancestral homes, and their roots keeps them drawn to their ancestral place. However, they feel that the conditions are not yet right.