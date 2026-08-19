ETV Bharat / state

26 Students Fall Ill After Consuming MDM At School In Chhattisgarh

Bemetara: As many as 26 students fell ill and were rushed to hospital after they consumed midday meal at Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Hindi Medium School in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara.

A few Class VII complained of a phenyl-like odour emanating from the rice, causing a stir in the school. The affected children were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them all normal and completely healthy.

School teacher Rameshwar Banjare said rice, vegetables, and lentils were prepared for the midday meal as usual. "The food is inspected before being served to the children. Cook Sawan Manikpuri tasted the food, and no foul odour was detected by her," he said.

Banjare said, as usual, the Class VI students ate first. "They collected and ate approximately 26 plates of food. When it was the Class VII students' turn, they reported a strange odor emanating from the rice," he said.