26 Students Fall Ill After Consuming MDM At School In Chhattisgarh
The affected children were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them all normal and completely healthy, reports Ankur Tiwari.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Bemetara: As many as 26 students fell ill and were rushed to hospital after they consumed midday meal at Swami Atmanand Utkrisht Hindi Medium School in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara.
A few Class VII complained of a phenyl-like odour emanating from the rice, causing a stir in the school. The affected children were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared them all normal and completely healthy.
School teacher Rameshwar Banjare said rice, vegetables, and lentils were prepared for the midday meal as usual. "The food is inspected before being served to the children. Cook Sawan Manikpuri tasted the food, and no foul odour was detected by her," he said.
Banjare said, as usual, the Class VI students ate first. "They collected and ate approximately 26 plates of food. When it was the Class VII students' turn, they reported a strange odor emanating from the rice," he said.
Banjare said, "The children reported that the rice smelled like phenyl. When the cook was questioned again, she said she smelled tar like odour. The children were then taken to the district hospital."
Banjare said after investigating the incident, he discovered that a new sack of rice had been opened at the school's direction from the midday meal in-charge. "A one-and-a-half-year-old girl, who comes to school with her father, who is an employee, may have dropped some material or piece (tar pellets) into the rice sack while playing, which caused the rice to smell," he said.
"No symptoms of food poisoning were reported among the children. But as a precaution, the school management took the children to the district hospital," said Abhay Jaiswal, District Education Officer, Bemetara
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