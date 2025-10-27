ETV Bharat / state

Bemetara Rocked By Tragedy As Luxury SUV Mows Down One, Injures Eight

Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): A 29-year-old man identified as Jeevan Sahu was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a luxury SUV car on Sunday night in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara. Following the death of Sahu, the city is gripped by both grief and anger.

At least eight others were injured (some critically) in the same accident and were admitted to different hospitals. Two of the seriously injured were referred to a hospital in Raipur.

It was learnt, the son of a prominent city businessman was driving the car. After the incident, hundreds of angry people surrounded the house of the car owner, Bunty Malak Singh, a wholesale cloth merchant in the city.

The angry crowd vandalised the house, breaking the window panes. A large number of police personnel arrived at the scene. The SP also arrived late at night and brought the situation under control.