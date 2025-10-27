Bemetara Rocked By Tragedy As Luxury SUV Mows Down One, Injures Eight
Protests erupt as residents demand justice against the businessman's minor son, who was allegedly driving the car
Published : October 27, 2025 at 2:37 PM IST
Bemetara (Chhattisgarh): A 29-year-old man identified as Jeevan Sahu was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a luxury SUV car on Sunday night in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara. Following the death of Sahu, the city is gripped by both grief and anger.
At least eight others were injured (some critically) in the same accident and were admitted to different hospitals. Two of the seriously injured were referred to a hospital in Raipur.
It was learnt, the son of a prominent city businessman was driving the car. After the incident, hundreds of angry people surrounded the house of the car owner, Bunty Malak Singh, a wholesale cloth merchant in the city.
The angry crowd vandalised the house, breaking the window panes. A large number of police personnel arrived at the scene. The SP also arrived late at night and brought the situation under control.
“The accused committed several accidents, simultaneously hitting one car after the other. An FIR will be registered in the case. If the car driver is a minor, action will be taken against the parents,” said Ramkrishna Sahu, Bemetara Superintendent of Police (SP)
At 3 AM, angry people reached the Bemetara City Police Station and staged a strong protest, demanding the arrest of the accused. The angry demonstrators placed the body of the accident victim on the road at Ghadi Chowk. The angry people also called for a Bemetara bandh (shutdown).
The incident involved a speeding car hitting multiple vehicles, including a motorcycle, scooter, and other cars. The tragedy sparked public outrage, with protests leading to a police presence throughout the city. Armed contingents have been deployed at all intersections and squares.
Today, in view of the public anger against the driver, a large number of police personnel have been deployed in the city. A partial effect of the shutdown was also seen in the city. Shops in the main Sadar Bazaar are closed.
The protestors allege that the car driver is a minor and was driving under the influence of alcohol.
Names of those injured in the road accident: Kavita Sahu (19), Sushila Sahu (50), Makhan Sahu (70), Deepesh Sahu (15, referred to Raipur), Himanshi Sahu (8), Revati Sahu (48), Shesh Narayan Singh (60), Tikeshwar Sahu(25).
