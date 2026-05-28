Bemetara MLA To Tie The Knot At Chhattisgarh Community Wedding
Dipesh Sahu said a government scheme truly achieves success only when a public representative personally adopts it and sets an example for society to follow.
Published : May 28, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Bemetara: In a novel initiative, the Bemetara MLA will be tying the knot in the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah' programme arranged by the Chhattisgarh government at the Basic School playground on May 31, along with 23 other couples.
The district administration has started preparations for Dipesh Sahu's wedding ceremony, which will be graced by Assembly speaker Raman Singh, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, and Women and Child Development minister Lakshmi Rajwade.
Sahu told ETV Bharat that a government scheme truly achieves success only when a public representative personally adopts it and sets an example for society to follow. "I wish to convey a message of simplicity to society. That is why I decided to get married during this community event," he added.
This will be the first instance in the state where a sitting MLA will tie the nuptial knot in a government-sponsored community wedding, which has sparked immense enthusiasm among his supporters and party workers.
It is being considered a significant moment as a sitting MLA shuns the "VIP culture" to join the common people — an initiative that also serves to curb extravagant spending. Sahu's decision has received enthusiastic and inspiring responses from all sections of society and political circles.
Citizens firmly believe that this exemplary initiative will permanently dispel the hesitation of economically weak and needy families regarding the Kanya Vivah scheme and inspire them to avail themselves of the scheme with dignity.
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