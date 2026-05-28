ETV Bharat / state

Bemetara MLA To Tie The Knot At Chhattisgarh Community Wedding

Bemetara: In a novel initiative, the Bemetara MLA will be tying the knot in the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Vivah' programme arranged by the Chhattisgarh government at the Basic School playground on May 31, along with 23 other couples.

The district administration has started preparations for Dipesh Sahu's wedding ceremony, which will be graced by Assembly speaker Raman Singh, Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao, and Women and Child Development minister Lakshmi Rajwade.

Sahu told ETV Bharat that a government scheme truly achieves success only when a public representative personally adopts it and sets an example for society to follow. "I wish to convey a message of simplicity to society. That is why I decided to get married during this community event," he added.