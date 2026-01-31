ETV Bharat / state

Beldanga Violence: NIA Takes Over Probe Amid Shah's Visit To Bengal

This prompted the police to resort to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control and lift the blockades. The number of people arrested in connection with the incident stood at 36, including a leader of the AIMIM, the minority political party from Hyderabad. The arrests were made following a close observation of videos surfaced on social media and CCTV footage.

Violence rocked Beldanga on January 16 following the death of Alai Sheikh (30), a resident of Sujapur Kumarpur village in Beldanga, in Jharkhand, where he worked as a hawker. His family alleged that he was subjected to brutal torture over his mother tongue, which led to his death. A large number of protestors took to the streets by blocking railway tracks and the National Highway 12 for several hours. While policemen and media persons were assaulted, the protests continued for another day, resulting in the disruption of traffic movement on the national highway.

The development coincided with Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day visit to West Bengal. The central probe agency took over the investigation on a day when Shah is scheduled to attend a workers' meet in Barrackpore and Siliguri.

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the violence in Murshidabad's Beldanga area over the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal in neighbouring Jharkhand, sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had appealed for calm on the day of the unrest and instructed the authorities to take necessary measures to contain it. Several initiatives were also taken by the ruling party, as its MP Abhishek Banerjee spoke to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, demanding punishment for the culprits.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed at the Calcutta High Court by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, demanding deployment of CAPF personnel in the region, as well as an NIA probe into the matter. A division bench hearing the plea gave freedom to the Centre to order an NIA probe into the violence and tension that persisted for two days in Beldanga.

Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Partha Sarathi Sen also directed that Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel be deployed in the area till 100% normalcy is restored, and if necessary, more CAPF companies could be called in. The bench also clearly directed the state government to make the most effective use of the central force in troubled pockets. The court also directed the district magistrate and the superintendent of police of Murshidabad to file affidavits within 15 days, taking responsibility for the security of the lives of people and property in the area.

"There have been incidents of violence in Murshidabad before. At that time, I had appealed to the Calcutta High Court. The court's order is still in effect, but the district administration did not comply with it. Then, another incident of violence broke out in Beldanga. The NIA has started an investigation into it. I welcome this decision. What happened in Beldanga was not a protest, but anti-national behaviour. Banned organisations like PFI and SIMI are behind this unrest," Adhikari told news agency ANI.

Union Minister and former BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said, "We all welcome this decision. The way the violence unfolded that day makes it clear that there was a larger conspiracy behind it. The NIA is outside the purview of the state police. I hope they will conduct a proper investigation and bring the hidden truth to light."