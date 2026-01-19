Beldanaga Violence: PILs Filed In Calcutta HC Seeking Central Force Deployment
So far, 30 people have been arrested in connection with this incident, including an AIMIM leader. The peitons are likely to be heard on Tuesday.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Kolkata: Two public interest litigations (PIL) were filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday, demanding the deployment of central forces to contain unrest in Murshidabad's Beldanga.
The BJP and Beldanaga residents sought the Chief Justice's permission to file the PILs. After hearing the applications, the division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen granted permission to file the cases. The cases are likely to be heard on Tuesday.
Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had already written to Governor CV Ananda Bose requesting deployment of central paramilitary forces in Beldanga. The area has been tense since January 16, following violent protests over the death of a migrant worker from the district in neighbouring Jharkhand.
On Saturday morning, Beldanga was once again gripped by unrest, a day after a similar protest broke out in the same area. Hundreds of people blocked the Barua More intersection, protesting against the alleged killing of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. The National Highway-12 was blocked with protesters demanding justice for the incident. Several media persons were attacked while covering the incident.
The railway lines near Maheshpur on the Sealdah-Lalgola section were obstructed. Protesters placed bamboo poles on the tracks, and photos of the deceased hanging from a bamboo pole were displayed. When the police arrived at the site, an altercation ensued, following which residents clashed with the police.
The media was also attacked while covering the incident. After questions were repeatedly raised about his glaring absence, Trinamool Congress Baharampur MP Yusuf visited the area to assess the situation three days after the incident.
So far, 30 people have been arrested in connection with this incident, including a leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). The police had to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control and lifted the blockades. However, no fresh violence broke out in the area on January 18.
In April last year, Murshidabad was restive following protests against the Waqf Amendment Act. The division bench of then-acting Chief Justice Soumen Sen had ordered the deployment of central forces to contain the unrest. However, whether a similar order will be issued in this case remains to be seen until the hearing.
Also Read