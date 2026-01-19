ETV Bharat / state

Beldanaga Violence: PILs Filed In Calcutta HC Seeking Central Force Deployment

Kolkata: Two public interest litigations (PIL) were filed at the Calcutta High Court on Monday, demanding the deployment of central forces to contain unrest in Murshidabad's Beldanga.

The BJP and Beldanaga residents sought the Chief Justice's permission to file the PILs. After hearing the applications, the division bench of Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Parthasarathi Sen granted permission to file the cases. The cases are likely to be heard on Tuesday.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, had already written to Governor CV Ananda Bose requesting deployment of central paramilitary forces in Beldanga. The area has been tense since January 16, following violent protests over the death of a migrant worker from the district in neighbouring Jharkhand.

On Saturday morning, Beldanga was once again gripped by unrest, a day after a similar protest broke out in the same area. Hundreds of people blocked the Barua More intersection, protesting against the alleged killing of a migrant worker in Jharkhand. The National Highway-12 was blocked with protesters demanding justice for the incident. Several media persons were attacked while covering the incident.