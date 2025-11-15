ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi Zoo Sees 28 Backbuck Deaths In Two Days

Belagavi: In a surprising development, 28 blackbucks have died under mysterious circumstances in the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo near Bhutaramanahatti in Karnataka's Belagavi, in the past two days, a zoo official said on Saturday.

Of them, eight died two days ago and 20 on Saturday. After the matter came to light, senior forest officials rushed to the spot for an investigation ordered by forest minister Eshwar Bheemanna Khandre.

Khandre has expressed concern over the deaths of blackbucks. Preliminary investigation suggests that these antelopes have died of an infectious disease. The minister has instructed to take all precautionary measures to prevent any other animal in the zoo from getting infected.