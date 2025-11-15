Belagavi Zoo Sees 28 Backbuck Deaths In Two Days
Karnataka forest minister Khandre has ordered the formation of an expert committee to probe whether the deaths were due to contaminated water/food or bacterial infection.
Published : November 15, 2025 at 2:34 PM IST
Belagavi: In a surprising development, 28 blackbucks have died under mysterious circumstances in the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo near Bhutaramanahatti in Karnataka's Belagavi, in the past two days, a zoo official said on Saturday.
Of them, eight died two days ago and 20 on Saturday. After the matter came to light, senior forest officials rushed to the spot for an investigation ordered by forest minister Eshwar Bheemanna Khandre.
Khandre has expressed concern over the deaths of blackbucks. Preliminary investigation suggests that these antelopes have died of an infectious disease. The minister has instructed to take all precautionary measures to prevent any other animal in the zoo from getting infected.
"The blackbucks died due to bacterial infection. Specialist doctors from the Institute of Veterinary Science, Bannerghatta, will arrive at the spot to conduct a medical examination. Eight blackbucks died yesterday (Friday) and 20 died today (Saturday)," DFO NE Kranti told ETV Bharat.
The forest minister has ordered the formation of an expert committee to investigate whether these blackbucks died due to consuming contaminated water and food or whether the disease was spread by domestic animals such as cats, and take appropriate action.
"It is a matter of concern that animals in the zoo are dying this way. A thorough probe by an expert committee has been ordered to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future and appropriate action is taken as per the rules if there is negligence on the part of the staff," Khandre said.
