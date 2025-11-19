ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi Zoo Sanitised After Blackbuck Deaths, Nearby Villages On Alert

CCF Manjunath Chavan told ETV Bharat, "Doctors said the blackbucks died due to hemorrhagic septicemia, a highly fatal bacterial infection affecting herbivores. The seven surviving blackbucks is in good health condition. Experts have observed them this morning and till now, everything is fine. They are being monitored continuously and precautions have been taken to prevent this infection from spreading to other animals," Chavan said.

Forest department is thus sanitising the zoo while its entire staff, including Chief Conservator of Forests Manjunath Chavhan, Deputy Conservator of Forests N.E. Kranti, Assistant Conservator of Forests Nagaraj Balehosura, Zoo Conservator Pawan Kuraninga, have camped here and working day and night to protect the animals.

These seven blackbucks, who are kept inside their enclosures, are under close observation. They have been quarantined and are being given proper treatment by specialists from Bannerghatta.

Of the 38 blackbucks housed in the zoo, 31 died in a span of five days, raising concern among forest officials, who are keeping a close watch on the health condition of the remaining seven blackbucks.

Belagavi: The forest department has sanitised the premises of the Kittur Rani Channamma Zoo near Bhutaramanahatti in Karnataka's Belagavi district following recent deaths of 31 blackbucks due to a bacterial infection.

Zoo premises being sanitised (ETV Bharat)

"This is the first such incident in the zoo. A similar incident was reported in Gujarat's Vadodara, where several blackbucks had died. At that time, it was confirmed that the blackbucks had died due to hemorrhagic septicemia bacteria. Therefore, experts suspect that the backbucks in Belagavi zoo too died due to the same infection," he said.

Chavan said that samples of the carcasses have been sent to the Institute of Veterinary Sciences, Bengaluru and report ascertaining the cause of death will be available soon. "Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi have instructed to take strict precautions to prevent the disease from spreading to other animals. Similarly, all necessary precautions are being taken here."

DFO N E Kranti said, "The death of 31 blackbucks is an unfortunate incident. This is a zoo that was being managed well. All the blackbucks died suddenly. We are making every effort to save the remaining seven blackbucks. Food and medicine are being given as per the instructions of the doctors."

"No other health problem has been reported. Medicine is being sprayed on the zoo premises. Also, necessary measures are underway for ensuring the safety of the staff. Tourists can visit the zoo without any worry. Animals can be viewed everywhere except the area where the disease has been detected. We have taken other measures including sanitisation," he clarified.

The Kittur Rani Channamma Mini Zoo previously had 226 animals and birds. Of these, 31 blackbucks have died, leaving 195 animals. This includes three tigers, two lions, three leopards, two bears, foxes, deer, hyenas, peacocks, crocodiles, otters, yaks and other animals and birds.

Meanwhile a high alert has been sounded in the surrounding villages. The disease is highly contagious and known to kill herbivores within hours. Therefore, CCF Chavhan has requested that necessary measures be taken in the villages surrounding the zoo to prevent the spread of this disease.

"Doctors and experts have come from Bengaluru in the wake of the death of blackbucks at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo. Let's see what report they give," said Belagavi district in-charge and Public Works Department minister Satish Jarkiholi.