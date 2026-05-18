ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact: Belagavi Traffic Police Receive Solar-Powered Caps To Beat Summer Heat After Media Report

Following the report, Belagavi City Police Commissioner Bhushan Borase arranged for solar-powered caps to be distributed among traffic police staff.

The initiative began after traffic police havaldar Shailesh Sadalagi was spotted wearing a solar panel-equipped cap while managing traffic under the scorching sun in Belagavi. A report published on April 30 in ETV Bharat highlighted the special cap and suggested that similar caps should be provided to all police personnel working outdoors.

Initially, 100 solar caps have been distributed to traffic personnel. The caps were procured from Sangli in Maharashtra, and officials said another batch of 100 caps is expected to arrive within the next two days.

According to police officials, around 180 personnel, including ACPs, CPIs, PSIs, ASIs and constables, are deployed in traffic management duties across Belagavi city. Nearly 80 personnel handle traffic operations during each shift and often work for long hours under extreme heat conditions, especially during April and May.

Belagavi Traffic Police Receive Solar-Powered Caps To Beat Summer Heat After Media Report (ETV Bharat)

Traffic personnel who received the caps said the device has brought relief. Havaldar Basavaraj Gulbaji said the cap helps cool the eyes and face as it generates airflow through a small fan attached inside the cap. He thanked both the Police Commissioner and the media report that highlighted their difficulties.

Another havaldar, FM Ramannavar, said that before receiving the solar cap, working under direct sunlight was difficult and their uniforms would often be drenched in sweat. He added that the cap now keeps his head, face and eyes comparatively cool during duty hours.

Belagavi Traffic Police Receive Solar-Powered Caps To Beat Summer Heat After Media Report (ETV Bharat)

The solar-powered cap works through a small solar panel installed on top of the cap. The panel powers a miniature motor connected to a fan fitted underneath. As sunlight falls on the panel, the fan begins rotating and circulates air around the wearer’s head and face. The cap also includes an on-and-off switch for convenience.