ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi Traffic Cop Uses Solar-Powered Cap To Beat Scorching Heat

Belagavi: Amid rising temperatures and scorching heat conditions in Karnataka’s Belagavi district, a traffic policeman has drawn public attention by wearing a solar-powered cap while performing his duties under the sun.

Belagavi has witnessed temperatures ranging between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius over the past 15 days. In the midst of these conditions, Head Constable Shailesh Sadalagi has been seen wearing a solar panel cap near Sri Jagajyoti Basaveshwara Circle in the city, attracting curiosity among the public.

Speaking about the device, Sadalagi said the cap is fitted with a solar panel connected to a small motor and fan. "As sunlight falls on the panel, the fan starts rotating, providing air to the eyes, forehead and head, making it comfortable to work in the heat," he said, adding that he has been using it for the past 25 days.