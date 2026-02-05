ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi Stripping Case: District Court Pronounces Five Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment To 12 Offenders

Bengaluru: The Belagavi district court on Wednesday pronounced five years of rigorous imprisonment to 12 persons, including six women, for assaulting and stripping a woman after stripping her naked in Hosavantamuri village in Belagavi district.

The incident that occurred on the night of December 11, 2023, had drawn the attention of the country as a 42-year-old woman belonging to a scheduled tribe was stripped naked, paraded and assaulted after being tied to an electric pole. She was tied to the pole for almost four hours until she was rescued by the jurisdictional police.

The woman was assaulted after her son eloped with the daughter of one of the accused, Basappa Rudrappa Naik.

A case was registered at Kakati police station, which was later transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, considering the seriousness of the case. The CID had filed the chargesheet in April 2024, citing 92 witnesses and producing 37 seized articles exhibits in support of the prosecution case.