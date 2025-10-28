ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi Stray Dog Bite Menace: Over 16,000 People Bitten, 8 Deaths Reported In 9 Months

Belagavi: Residents of Belagavi city and surrounding areas are living in constant fear due to the growing stray dog menace. From January to September 2025 alone, as many as 16,105 dog-bite cases have been reported across the district, leading to eight deaths.

Despite repeated complaints from citizens, no significant action has been taken by the district administration or the city corporation to tackle the issue. Packs of stray dogs are seen roaming freely through neighbourhoods, particularly near butcher shops and garbage dumps where waste is not properly disposed of.

Children and the elderly have become easy targets, with several areas reporting frequent chases and attacks. In one incident at Sahyadri Nagar, a young boy walking home alone was attacked and bitten by stray dogs. The attack, caught on CCTV, left him seriously injured, and he was treated at the district hospital.

There are reportedly more than 16,000 stray dogs in Belagavi city alone. Residents complain that the failure of civic authorities to carry out sterilisation drives and capture aggressive strays has led to an alarming increase in dog-related incidents. Although the Belagavi City Corporation allocates nearly Rs 1 crore every year to control the stray dog population, locals allege that the funds are not being effectively utilised.

“Stray dogs have become a serious threat. People are afraid to walk alone, and many have been attacked even while riding two-wheelers, causing injuries from falls. The authorities must act before more lives are lost,” said Mahadevi Koli, a homemaker from Belagavi.