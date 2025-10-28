Belagavi Stray Dog Bite Menace: Over 16,000 People Bitten, 8 Deaths Reported In 9 Months
Children and the elderly have become easy targets, with several areas reporting frequent chases and attacks.
Published : October 28, 2025 at 12:37 AM IST
Belagavi: Residents of Belagavi city and surrounding areas are living in constant fear due to the growing stray dog menace. From January to September 2025 alone, as many as 16,105 dog-bite cases have been reported across the district, leading to eight deaths.
Despite repeated complaints from citizens, no significant action has been taken by the district administration or the city corporation to tackle the issue. Packs of stray dogs are seen roaming freely through neighbourhoods, particularly near butcher shops and garbage dumps where waste is not properly disposed of.
Children and the elderly have become easy targets, with several areas reporting frequent chases and attacks. In one incident at Sahyadri Nagar, a young boy walking home alone was attacked and bitten by stray dogs. The attack, caught on CCTV, left him seriously injured, and he was treated at the district hospital.
There are reportedly more than 16,000 stray dogs in Belagavi city alone. Residents complain that the failure of civic authorities to carry out sterilisation drives and capture aggressive strays has led to an alarming increase in dog-related incidents. Although the Belagavi City Corporation allocates nearly Rs 1 crore every year to control the stray dog population, locals allege that the funds are not being effectively utilised.
“Stray dogs have become a serious threat. People are afraid to walk alone, and many have been attacked even while riding two-wheelers, causing injuries from falls. The authorities must act before more lives are lost,” said Mahadevi Koli, a homemaker from Belagavi.
District Health Officer Dr Ishwar Gadad, speaking to ETV Bharat, said, “If treatment is delayed after a dog bite, rabies infection becomes fatal in almost all cases. However, awareness about timely vaccination has improved, and most victims are now visiting government hospitals immediately. Taking the full five-dose anti-rabies vaccine can completely prevent rabies.”
Belagavi Municipal Commissioner Shubha B. admitted that the absence of a sterilisation and shelter facility has worsened the problem. “We currently do not have a dog sterilisation centre in the city. Over 16,000 dogs are estimated to be roaming across Belagavi. Land has been identified near K.K. Kopp village to set up a sterilisation and shelter centre, which will begin operations soon. This should help reduce the stray dog population,” she said.
Health officials have advised the public not to ignore dog bites. “Wash the wound immediately with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, and visit the nearest government hospital for treatment,” they said.
With rising complaints and recurring attacks, Belagavi’s stray dog crisis has now become a major public health concern, demanding urgent attention from civic and health authorities.
Read more