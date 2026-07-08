ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Man Forced To Pay Rs 18.6 Lakh Interest On Rs 3 Lakh Loan; Police Arrest Moneylenders

Belagavi: Police in Karnataka's Belagavi district arrested two private lenders for illegally collecting Rs 18.6 lakh in interest on a Rs 3.1 lakh loan from a labourer and continuing to threaten him for more money.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Aditya Ashok Bhosale and Abhishek Ashok Bhosale, both residents of Raibag town. According to police, the duo operated an illegal money lending business, charging exorbitant interest rates while subjecting borrowers to severe mental and physical harassment and issuing death threats.

Police said the victim, Vitthal Tukaram Mane, had borrowed Rs 3.10 lakh from the accused. Although the accused allegedly recovered Rs 18.60 lakh from him as interest alone, they continued to demand additional payments and allegedly threatened to kill him if he failed to comply.

According to Mane's complaint, the accused also prevented him from carrying out his livelihood by stopping him from attending the local market and purchasing essential ration supplies. They allegedly forced him to leave his home, compelling him to stay at a relative's farmhouse.

The complainant further alleged that the accused coerced him into signing six blank cheques of Union Bank of India, blank cheques of Canara Bank, and blank bond papers with a face value of Rs 500, using the loan as leverage.