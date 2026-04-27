ETV Bharat / state

Belagavi's Paas Foundation Revives 14 Lakes And 4 Wells, Transforms Drought Crisis Into Sustainable Water Movement

Belagavi: Belagavi-based Paas Foundation has emerged as a lifeline for drought-hit communities by reviving traditional water sources and ensuring access to drinking water for thousands of people and livestock.

A few years ago, Belagavi district was reeling under a severe drought. Lakes and wells had dried up, leaving villagers and animals struggling for even a drop of water. At that critical moment, a group of like-minded young professionals stepped in to address the crisis. Many of them were doctors and entrepreneurs who could have confined themselves to their careers, but instead chose to work towards a larger social cause.

The initiative began in 2016, when acute water scarcity affected several villages during the summer. Seven alumni of St Paul's School came together with a shared purpose and founded the Paas Foundation. The word "Paas" translates to thirst, reflecting the core mission of the organisation to quench it.

In the early days, the group raised Rs 75,000 within just 15 minutes during an alumni meet and began supplying drinking water through tankers. However, they soon realised that this was only a temporary solution. Determined to find a long-term answer, they shifted focus to reviving neglected water bodies such as lakes and wells.

According to Foundation president Dr Madhav Prabhu, the turning point came during a visit to Prabhunagar, where they were supplying water through tankers.

"We spoke to an elderly villager and asked why the situation had become so severe. He told us that there used to be a lake in the village, and the crisis began after it was closed. That made us realise that restoring lakes and wells was the only sustainable solution," he said.

Over the past decade, with support from donors, corporate organisations and community groups, the foundation has revived 14 lakes and four historic wells across the district. Key areas include Prabhunagar in Khanapur taluk, Bailwad and Bhavihal in Bailhongal, Hirebagewadi, Machhe, Mannikeri and Sulaga in Belagavi taluk, Aralikatti, as well as Nagaramunnoli in Chikkodi and Kittur.

Work is currently underway to restore a lake in Halashivadi village of Khanapur taluk and a well in the Nazar Camp area of Belagavi. These efforts have helped improve groundwater levels, support agriculture and ensure better access to drinking water.