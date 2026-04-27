Belagavi's Paas Foundation Revives 14 Lakes And 4 Wells, Transforms Drought Crisis Into Sustainable Water Movement
The foundation has helped improve groundwater levels, support agriculture and ensure better access to drinking water.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 4:04 PM IST
Belagavi: Belagavi-based Paas Foundation has emerged as a lifeline for drought-hit communities by reviving traditional water sources and ensuring access to drinking water for thousands of people and livestock.
A few years ago, Belagavi district was reeling under a severe drought. Lakes and wells had dried up, leaving villagers and animals struggling for even a drop of water. At that critical moment, a group of like-minded young professionals stepped in to address the crisis. Many of them were doctors and entrepreneurs who could have confined themselves to their careers, but instead chose to work towards a larger social cause.
The initiative began in 2016, when acute water scarcity affected several villages during the summer. Seven alumni of St Paul's School came together with a shared purpose and founded the Paas Foundation. The word "Paas" translates to thirst, reflecting the core mission of the organisation to quench it.
In the early days, the group raised Rs 75,000 within just 15 minutes during an alumni meet and began supplying drinking water through tankers. However, they soon realised that this was only a temporary solution. Determined to find a long-term answer, they shifted focus to reviving neglected water bodies such as lakes and wells.
According to Foundation president Dr Madhav Prabhu, the turning point came during a visit to Prabhunagar, where they were supplying water through tankers.
"We spoke to an elderly villager and asked why the situation had become so severe. He told us that there used to be a lake in the village, and the crisis began after it was closed. That made us realise that restoring lakes and wells was the only sustainable solution," he said.
Over the past decade, with support from donors, corporate organisations and community groups, the foundation has revived 14 lakes and four historic wells across the district. Key areas include Prabhunagar in Khanapur taluk, Bailwad and Bhavihal in Bailhongal, Hirebagewadi, Machhe, Mannikeri and Sulaga in Belagavi taluk, Aralikatti, as well as Nagaramunnoli in Chikkodi and Kittur.
Work is currently underway to restore a lake in Halashivadi village of Khanapur taluk and a well in the Nazar Camp area of Belagavi. These efforts have helped improve groundwater levels, support agriculture and ensure better access to drinking water.
The foundation’s leadership team includes vice-president Abhimanyu Daga, secretary Dr Preeti Dodawad, joint secretary Avadhoot Samant, and directors Rohan Kulkarni, Deepak Avulkar, Laxmikant and Suryakant Hindalagekar, whose contributions have been widely appreciated.
Highlighting the scale of impact, Dr Prabhu said that a one-acre lake in Prabhunagar was developed within a month. "We have supplied water to goshalas and benefited nearly two lakh people and animals. As public trust in our work grew, we received financial and technical support from donors and corporate institutions. We have maintained transparency in all our expenditures," he said.
Looking ahead, the foundation has drawn up plans to rejuvenate a six-kilometre-long canal flowing through the Camp area of Belagavi. The proposal includes desilting, creating rainwater harvesting systems, and developing green cover along the stretch. There are also plans to introduce boating facilities to combine environmental conservation with recreation.
Another ambitious project involves the development of the historic moat surrounding Belagavi Fort. However, as the site falls under the jurisdiction of the Defence Ministry, the foundation is awaiting necessary approvals. Members believe that the project, once implemented, could significantly enhance the city's ecological balance while also improving its aesthetic appeal.
Dr Preeti Dodawad, secretary of the foundation, said the journey was not without challenges. "In the beginning, we faced several obstacles, but we overcame them and succeeded in restoring lakes and wells. Financial support from organisations helped accelerate our work. People now trust us to provide sustainable solutions. We are also continuously creating awareness about water conservation. Increasing groundwater levels and protecting the environment remain our primary goals," she said.
From providing tanker water during emergencies to reviving traditional water systems, the Paas Foundation has set an example of community-driven action. Its work continues to stand as a model for sustainable water management in drought-prone regions.
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